Report: Mets finalizing deal to make Billy Eppler their next General Manager

by: Michael Baron Just Mets 1h

New York's long search for a new executive has come to an end, according to reports.

Film Room
Who will be the Mets' GM? | 11/16/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 1h

The MLB Tonight crew speculate possible options on who can become the new general manager of the New York Mets

SNY Mets

Martino with inside look at Mets hiring of Billy Eppler as GM | SNY MLB Insider

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 14m

SNY Baseball Insider Andy Martino joins Eamon McAnaney to break down how Billy Eppler became the Mets choice for General Manager, after it appeared that Adam...

New York Post
Billy Eppler comes to Mets with a New York starter kit: Sherman

by: Joel Sherman New York Post 15m

Billy Eppler worked in New York for a decade, graduating from a scout to Yankees general manager Brian Cashman’s right-hand man. He left that position to become the general manager of the Angels,...

Larry Brown Sports
Mets hire failed Angels GM Billy Eppler

by: Larry Brown Larry Brown Sports 18m

The New York Mets had difficulty finding a new general manager, but they have finally made a hire with Billy Eppler.

SNY.tv
Sources: Billy Eppler will have final say in baseball decisions

by: @snytv SNY.tv 22m

When Billy Eppler gets to work as general manager of the Mets, he will do so as the fully empowered head of baseball operations.

North Jersey
NY Mets get Billy Eppler to become next general manager

by: Justin Toscano North Jersey 26m

After a long and scrutinized search, the Mets appear to have their next general manager in Billy Eppler.

The Mets Police
The King of Queens not one of the Top 18 OF Finalists for All MLB Team

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 37m

Scott Boras called him the King of Queens but apparently he’s at best the 19th best OF in the league.

Daily News
Billy Eppler finalizing agreement to become next Mets GM: report - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 39m

The wait is over.

