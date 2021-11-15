- IN
The Mets Are Reportedly Finalizing A Deal To Hire Billy Eppler As GM | Barstool Sports
by: Clem — Barstool Sports 43m
I want to get excited that the Mets have hired a general manager or upset that they hired someone that nobody seemed to want. But in the end, I'm just happy it's all over. Yes a good chunk of me is ab...
Who will be the Mets' GM? | 11/16/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 2h
The MLB Tonight crew speculate possible options on who can become the new general manager of the New York Mets
Martino with inside look at Mets hiring of Billy Eppler as GM | SNY MLB Insider
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 15m
SNY Baseball Insider Andy Martino joins Eamon McAnaney to break down how Billy Eppler became the Mets choice for General Manager, after it appeared that Adam...
Billy Eppler comes to Mets with a New York starter kit: Sherman
by: Joel Sherman — New York Post 15m
Billy Eppler worked in New York for a decade, graduating from a scout to Yankees general manager Brian Cashman’s right-hand man. He left that position to become the general manager of the Angels,...
Mets hire failed Angels GM Billy Eppler
by: Larry Brown — Larry Brown Sports 19m
The New York Mets had difficulty finding a new general manager, but they have finally made a hire with Billy Eppler.
Sources: Billy Eppler will have final say in baseball decisions
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 23m
When Billy Eppler gets to work as general manager of the Mets, he will do so as the fully empowered head of baseball operations.
NY Mets get Billy Eppler to become next general manager
by: Justin Toscano — North Jersey 26m
After a long and scrutinized search, the Mets appear to have their next general manager in Billy Eppler.
The King of Queens not one of the Top 18 OF Finalists for All MLB Team
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 37m
Scott Boras called him the King of Queens but apparently he’s at best the 19th best OF in the league.
Billy Eppler finalizing agreement to become next Mets GM: report - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 39m
The wait is over.
Bing BongFree Agent
International center fielder you say?Hear that the Hiroshima Toyo Carp are expected to make an announcement this week that CF Seiya Suzuki will be posted. He is expected to have a lot of free agent interest.Blogger / Podcaster
GM to agent to GM Billy Eppler is the bizzaro BrodieBilly Eppler’s stint as an agent lasts just two months, walking away from his lucrative 5-year deal with WME agency to be the #Mets GM.Blogger / Podcaster
Billy Eppler comes to Mets with a New York starter kit: Sherman https://t.co/HANovoQlL1Blogger / Podcaster
Get to learn Billy Eppler, the Mets' new GM. https://t.co/juxj73vRkPBlog / Website
The wait is over. No more top candidates. No more permissions denied. After a dizzying seven-week search for a front office leader, the Mets are nearing the finish line. https://t.co/6sN4aTsJcHNewspaper / Magazine
