New York Mets

Larry Brown Sports
68753475_thumbnail

Mets hire failed Angels GM Billy Eppler

by: Larry Brown Larry Brown Sports 19m

The New York Mets had difficulty finding a new general manager, but they have finally made a hire with Billy Eppler.

More Recent New York Mets Articles

Film Room
68752288_thumbnail

Who will be the Mets' GM? | 11/16/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 2h

The MLB Tonight crew speculate possible options on who can become the new general manager of the New York Mets

SNY Mets

Martino with inside look at Mets hiring of Billy Eppler as GM | SNY MLB Insider

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 16m

SNY Baseball Insider Andy Martino joins Eamon McAnaney to break down how Billy Eppler became the Mets choice for General Manager, after it appeared that Adam...

New York Post
68753606_thumbnail

Billy Eppler comes to Mets with a New York starter kit: Sherman

by: Joel Sherman New York Post 16m

Billy Eppler worked in New York for a decade, graduating from a scout to Yankees general manager Brian Cashman’s right-hand man. He left that position to become the general manager of the Angels,...

SNY.tv
68753414_thumbnail

Sources: Billy Eppler will have final say in baseball decisions

by: @snytv SNY.tv 23m

When Billy Eppler gets to work as general manager of the Mets, he will do so as the fully empowered head of baseball operations.

North Jersey
68753361_thumbnail

NY Mets get Billy Eppler to become next general manager

by: Justin Toscano North Jersey 27m

After a long and scrutinized search, the Mets appear to have their next general manager in Billy Eppler.

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
The Mets Police
68753217_thumbnail

The King of Queens not one of the Top 18 OF Finalists for All MLB Team

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 38m

Scott Boras called him the King of Queens but apparently he’s at best the 19th best OF in the league.

Daily News
68753177_thumbnail

Billy Eppler finalizing agreement to become next Mets GM: report - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 40m

The wait is over.

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets