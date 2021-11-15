New York Mets

68753979_thumbnail

Yankees hire ex-Mets skipper Luis Rojas as 3B coach - Metro US

by: Metro US Metro News 2h

The New York Yankees on Monday announced the hiring of former crosstown manager Luis Rojas as their new third base coach. Rojas was fired last month after two seasons as manager of the New York Mets. He went 103-119, including the COVID-shortened season of 2020. He spent 16 years total in the Mets’...

Film Room
68752288_thumbnail

Who will be the Mets' GM? | 11/16/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 3h

The MLB Tonight crew speculate possible options on who can become the new general manager of the New York Mets

Metstradamus
68754790_thumbnail

Our Long National Hot Take Is Over

by: metstradamus The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 59m

So it looks like the Mets finally have somebody who can make decisions regarding the major league baseball team. First off, western lowland adult male gorillas grow to weigh 374 lbs on average. But…

SNY Mets

Martino with inside look at Mets hiring of Billy Eppler as GM | SNY MLB Insider

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 2h

SNY Baseball Insider Andy Martino joins Eamon McAnaney to break down how Billy Eppler became the Mets choice for General Manager, after it appeared that Adam...

New York Post
68753606_thumbnail

Billy Eppler comes to Mets with a New York starter kit: Sherman

by: Joel Sherman New York Post 2h

Billy Eppler worked in New York for a decade, graduating from a scout to Yankees general manager Brian Cashman’s right-hand man. He left that position to become the general manager of the Angels,...

Larry Brown Sports
68753475_thumbnail

Mets hire failed Angels GM Billy Eppler

by: Larry Brown Larry Brown Sports 2h

The New York Mets had difficulty finding a new general manager, but they have finally made a hire with Billy Eppler.

SNY.tv
68753414_thumbnail

Sources: Billy Eppler will have final say in baseball decisions

by: @snytv SNY.tv 2h

When Billy Eppler gets to work as general manager of the Mets, he will do so as the fully empowered head of baseball operations.

North Jersey
68753361_thumbnail

NY Mets get Billy Eppler to become next general manager

by: Justin Toscano North Jersey 2h

After a long and scrutinized search, the Mets appear to have their next general manager in Billy Eppler.

