Our Long National Hot Take Is Over
by: metstradamus — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 52m
So it looks like the Mets finally have somebody who can make decisions regarding the major league baseball team. First off, western lowland adult male gorillas grow to weigh 374 lbs on average. But…
RT @SNYtv: Mets Manager Search: Billy Eppler has a list of managers he'd want to bring in once hired as Mets GM https://t.co/RtqSYTC0QV https://t.co/X66rHdqnjSBlogger / Podcaster
RT @HotStoveintel: Surprised nobody’s mentioned Eric Chavez as a potential fit for #Mets ManagerBlogger / Podcaster
RT @metsrewind: Top 3 Hall of Fame players who were the lowest draft picks: 3) Ryne Sandberg/20th round/511th overall pick 2) John Smoltz/22nd round/574th overall pick No. 1 ??? 👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼 https://t.co/WEw64LVQsWBlogger / Podcaster
In case you are interested in Brad Ausmus -- here is a great article about him https://t.co/uoZdU53u7oBlogger / Podcaster
RT @Joelsherman1: https://t.co/vW0gQOpVuf Billy Eppler loved working in NY. He has experience in The Bronx and Anaheim with difficult owners. Those are good credentials to be #Mets GM. But he didn’t win in Anaheim. Will that change in Flushing?Beat Writer / Columnist
Billy Eppler will be a good hire if the Mets win and will be a bad hire if they don't. Follow me for more insightful analysis.Beat Writer / Columnist
