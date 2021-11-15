- IN
Theo Epstein to Billy Eppler: Mets’ rejection-filled journey to new GM
by: Greg Joyce — New York Post 2h
The Mets and Billy Eppler were finalizing a deal Monday night to make him their next general manager, ending a six-week search for the club’s top executive.
New Mets GM could make familiar managerial hire?
by: Darryn Albert — Larry Brown Sports 2h
The new general manager of the New York Mets could be making a familiar hire for the team's managerial vacancy.
Who will be the Mets' GM? | 11/16/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 5h
The MLB Tonight crew speculate possible options on who can become the new general manager of the New York Mets
Our Long National Hot Take Is Over
by: metstradamus — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 3h
So it looks like the Mets finally have somebody who can make decisions regarding the major league baseball team. First off, western lowland adult male gorillas grow to weigh 374 lbs on average. But…
Yankees hire ex-Mets skipper Luis Rojas as 3B coach - Metro US
by: Metro US — Metro News 3h
The New York Yankees on Monday announced the hiring of former crosstown manager Luis Rojas as their new third base coach. Rojas was fired last month after two seasons as manager of the New York Mets. He went 103-119, including the COVID-shortened season of 2020. He spent 16 years total in the Mets’...
Martino with inside look at Mets hiring of Billy Eppler as GM | SNY MLB Insider
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 4h
SNY Baseball Insider Andy Martino joins Eamon McAnaney to break down how Billy Eppler became the Mets choice for General Manager, after it appeared that Adam...
Billy Eppler comes to Mets with a New York starter kit: Sherman
by: Joel Sherman — New York Post 4h
Billy Eppler worked in New York for a decade, graduating from a scout to Yankees general manager Brian Cashman’s right-hand man. He left that position to become the general manager of the Angels,...
Mets hire failed Angels GM Billy Eppler
by: Larry Brown — Larry Brown Sports 4h
The New York Mets had difficulty finding a new general manager, but they have finally made a hire with Billy Eppler.
RT @SheaUpperDeck: I am so gun shy right now, I don't even know when they can signal the all-clear? It's definitely not after the presser or even three months in... #LGM #Mets https://t.co/jxc0cfQh6UBlogger / Podcaster
Honestly his decision making as a GM did not meet his reputation as an adept scout. He has even less room for error with the Mets and Cohen. Getting fired by the Angels isn’t exactly a great bullet point on any resume.@YankeeSource This is a pretty good hire not gonna lie…. Epler will actually have real freedom to spend money and get players of his choice…. Anahiem was not a good spot for him. They were actually cash strapped.Misc
Mets reportedly finalizing deal to hire Billy Eppler as GM. tps://thesco.re/3FlyjK0Newspaper / Magazine
Theo Epstein to Billy Eppler: Mets' rejection-filled journey to new GM https://t.co/MBqMLhfW1cBlogger / Podcaster
RT @SNYtv: Mets Manager Search: Billy Eppler has a list of managers he'd want to bring in once hired as Mets GM https://t.co/RtqSYTC0QV https://t.co/X66rHdqnjSBlogger / Podcaster
RT @HotStoveintel: Surprised nobody’s mentioned Eric Chavez as a potential fit for #Mets ManagerBlogger / Podcaster
