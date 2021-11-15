- IN
MLB rumors: What it will take for Yankees, Mets, Phillies to sign Starling Marte | Projected contract terms - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 25m
The New York Yankees, New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies are chasing free-agent outfielder Starling Marte.
Yesterday in Arizona (11/15/21): Cortes 1 for 4, Metoyer 2 more Ks;
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 44m
Salt River Rafters 12 Surprise Saguaros 5 ( Box Score ) Carlos Cortes , 1 for 4, 1 RBI, 1 run scored, 2 Ks - now hitting .23...
Adam Oller: NY Mets' minor-league pitcher almost quit baseball
by: Justin Toscano — North Jersey 2h
A few years ago, Adam Oller almost quit baseball. Now he's one of the Mets' top minor-league arms. Here's how he persevered to get there.
Theo Epstein to Billy Eppler: Mets’ rejection-filled journey to new GM
by: Greg Joyce — New York Post 6h
The Mets and Billy Eppler were finalizing a deal Monday night to make him their next general manager, ending a six-week search for the club’s top executive.
New Mets GM could make familiar managerial hire?
by: Darryn Albert — Larry Brown Sports 6h
The new general manager of the New York Mets could be making a familiar hire for the team's managerial vacancy.
Who will be the Mets' GM? | 11/16/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 10h
The MLB Tonight crew speculate possible options on who can become the new general manager of the New York Mets
Our Long National Hot Take Is Over
by: metstradamus — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 7h
So it looks like the Mets finally have somebody who can make decisions regarding the major league baseball team. First off, western lowland adult male gorillas grow to weigh 374 lbs on average. But…
Yankees hire ex-Mets skipper Luis Rojas as 3B coach - Metro US
by: Metro US — Metro News 8h
The New York Yankees on Monday announced the hiring of former crosstown manager Luis Rojas as their new third base coach. Rojas was fired last month after two seasons as manager of the New York Mets. He went 103-119, including the COVID-shortened season of 2020. He spent 16 years total in the Mets’...
