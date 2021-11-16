New York Mets

Rising Apple

NY Mets: 1 prospect most likely to make the Opening Day roster

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 2h

We saw him in 2021 briefly and the results were poor. Khalil Lee, who joined the New York Mets last offseason in a three-team trade, struck out in 13 of hi...

More Recent New York Mets Articles

Rising Apple

NY Mets: Consider this new role down the road for star Jacob deGrom

by: John Alexandre Fansided: Rising Apple 11m

We all love Jacob deGrom. And he is still undoubtedly the best pitcher in the world, posting a 1.08 ERA in 92 innings pitched before getting injured this y...

CBS New York
68762939_thumbnail

Reports: Mets Finalizing GM Deal With Billy Eppler

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York 18m

Before he joined the Angels, Eppler served in a variety of roles with the Yankees, including as the team's assistant general manager between 2012 and 2014.

The Mets Police
68762702_thumbnail

Probable new Mets GM Billy Eppler is the guy who gave Matt Harvey $11,000,000 to pitch for the Angels

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 23m

You sure about this  Billy Eppler Mets?  Because even YOU realized Matt Harvey was done.  I know he’s your 17th choice and all but… From 2018… The Angels officially added much-nee…

Mack's Mets
68514909_thumbnail

Tom Brennan - Why Not Reduce the 5 Inning Minimum for Starters to Pick Up a W?

by: Tom Brennan Mack's Mets 24m

  PC - Scott Cunningham I can imagine deGrom asking, “Do we REALLY need to go 5 innings to pick up a W?” If it seemed like the Mets' bullpen...

New York Post
68762501_thumbnail

How Steph Curry and the Warriors got back on top and set up some new Nets drama

by: Mark W. Sanchez New York Post 24m

Kevin Durant will tell you he does not want to look behind, either, though he will be forced to when Steve Kerr, Stephen Curry and Draymond Green are on the opposing bench.

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
Mets Merized
68761949_thumbnail

Morning Briefing: Arozarena and India Take Home ROY Awards

by: Cam Adams Mets Merized Online 1h

Good morning, Mets fans!Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena and Reds second baseman Jonathan India won the Rookie of the Year award in their respective leagues on Monday.Arozarena posted a .27

LWOS Baseball
68760664_thumbnail

Billy Eppler to Be Next Mets GM

by: Anthony Walsh Last Word On Sports: Last Word On Baseball 2h

Billy Eppler is reportedly the next GM of the New York Mets. Eppler was with the Yankees front office for years before joining the Angels.

nj.com
68760188_thumbnail

MLB rumors: What it will take for Yankees, Mets, Phillies to sign Starling Marte | Projected contract terms - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 3h

The New York Yankees, New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies are chasing free-agent outfielder Starling Marte.

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets