NY Mets: Consider this new role down the road for star Jacob deGrom
by: John Alexandre — Fansided: Rising Apple 46s
We all love Jacob deGrom. And he is still undoubtedly the best pitcher in the world, posting a 1.08 ERA in 92 innings pitched before getting injured this y...
Reports: Mets Finalizing GM Deal With Billy Eppler
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York 8m
Before he joined the Angels, Eppler served in a variety of roles with the Yankees, including as the team's assistant general manager between 2012 and 2014.
Probable new Mets GM Billy Eppler is the guy who gave Matt Harvey $11,000,000 to pitch for the Angels
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 13m
You sure about this Billy Eppler Mets? Because even YOU realized Matt Harvey was done. I know he’s your 17th choice and all but… From 2018… The Angels officially added much-nee…
Tom Brennan - Why Not Reduce the 5 Inning Minimum for Starters to Pick Up a W?
by: Tom Brennan — Mack's Mets 13m
PC - Scott Cunningham I can imagine deGrom asking, “Do we REALLY need to go 5 innings to pick up a W?” If it seemed like the Mets' bullpen...
Morning Briefing: Arozarena and India Take Home ROY Awards
by: Cam Adams — Mets Merized Online 55m
Good morning, Mets fans!Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena and Reds second baseman Jonathan India won the Rookie of the Year award in their respective leagues on Monday.Arozarena posted a .27
Billy Eppler to Be Next Mets GM
by: Anthony Walsh — Last Word On Sports: Last Word On Baseball 2h
Billy Eppler is reportedly the next GM of the New York Mets. Eppler was with the Yankees front office for years before joining the Angels.
MLB rumors: What it will take for Yankees, Mets, Phillies to sign Starling Marte | Projected contract terms - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 3h
The New York Yankees, New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies are chasing free-agent outfielder Starling Marte.
