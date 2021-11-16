- IN
Billy Eppler's first tests with Mets are what sparked downfall in Los Angeles | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — Metro News 1h
What a long, strange trip it's been for the New York Mets — and their offseason isn't even two months old, yet.
Guy you let throw 100 in March not one of Top 22 finalists for All MLB Team
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 13m
Hey Mets, maybe you don’t have the best pitcher in baseball, maybe you have the 23rd best pitcher in baseball. Also don’t let him throw 100 in March, that was stupid. And who is Zack W…
OPEN THREAD - 2022 Rotation (Part 1)
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 14m
This is part one of a two question OPEN THREAD. Today's question is... If the season started tonight... and all you had was your current ...
Noah Syndergaard signs with the Angels
by: Lukas Vlahos — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 21m
The longtime Met is departing for the west coast.
Javier Báez may be the sneaky-good pick for middle-infield suitors
by: Steven Martano — SB Nation: Beyond the Box Score 27m
Javy Báez’ resurgence in New York positions him as a top-dozen free agent in this year’s class.
Reports: Noah Syndergaard Bolts Mets For 1-Year, $21 Million Contract With Angels
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York 32m
The veteran right-hander pitched just two innings last season for the Mets following his recovery from Tommy John surgery.
MLB free agency: 6 potential landing spots for Javier Baez
by: Dan Mennella — Audacy 47m
In an historically deep class of free agents, infielder Javier Baez stands out as an especially intriguing talent with a flawed but useful skill-set.
Former All-Star SP Noah Syndergaard signs one-year, $21 million deal with Angels
by: Victor Barbosa, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 53m
Thor is bolting for Los Angeles.
NY Mets’ Noah Syndergaard headed to Los Angeles Angels in $21M deal - syracuse.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — Syracuse 55m
Syndergaard missed most of the 2021 MLB season while recovering from Tommy John surgery.
How do you feel about Noah Syndergaard signing with the Angels? #GENYPollsBlogger / Podcaster
RT @MBrownstein89: Happy 57th Birthday, Dwight Gooden. I had the privilege of interviewing Gooden for @Metsmerized in 2018. @DocGooden16 #Mets https://t.co/UxWkvSQBd2Blog / Website
RT @MichaelGaraffa: Jose Berrios Signs Seven-Year Extension With Blue Jays | Written for @Metsmerized Online https://t.co/csQ4c7x6RxBlog / Website
RT @ThatsSoMetsPod: A crazy last 24 hours in Mets land, huh? Good thing it’s podcast day! Get your questions in here #ThatsSoMets and we’ll hit some on the show!Minors
A Month to Remember. Watch the full #postseason recap now: https://t.co/a68iZuvi87 (MLB x @budweiserusa)Official Team Account
Correction - if someone offers you $21,000,000 and you haven’t (really) pitched since 2019 when you were 10-8 with an era over 4 of course you say yes. I forgot it’s been TWO years. No brainer. Also the Mets are shockingly NOT stupid paying that, unlike AnaheimBlogger / Podcaster
