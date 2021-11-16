New York Mets

Someone had to take this job

by: Sam Fels Deadspin 20m

Mets finally land their GM, and it’s what you’d expect

Angels to sign Noah Syndergaard to one year, $21 million deal, per report

by: Eric Cole SB Nation: MLB Daily Dish 2m

The Angels needed pitching. They still need more pitching, but they did sign one of the highest upside free agents on the market.

Jose Berrios Signs Seven-Year Extension With Blue Jays

by: Michael Garaffa Mets Merized Online 3m

José Berríos signed a seven-year, $131 million extension with the Blue Jays Tuesday morning. Héctor José Torres Donato of La Garata had the first report, mentioning that Berrios will get seven

Ted Lasso. Will this guy manage the Mets? No.

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 8m

Maybe what the Mets are looking for is someone who knows nothing about baseball and will just let the players play.  Someone who is good with the media and gets along with guys named Tim. Ted Lasso…

Noah Syndergaard leaving Mets for Angels on $21 million deal

by: Jeremy Layton New York Post 9m

Former Mets star pitcher Noah Syndergaard has agreed to a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Angels.

