The Mets Police
Ted Lasso. Will this guy manage the Mets? No.

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 5m

Maybe what the Mets are looking for is someone who knows nothing about baseball and will just let the players play.  Someone who is good with the media and gets along with guys named Tim. Ted Lasso…

Sportsnaut
Los Angeles Angels, Noah Syndergaard reportedly agree to one-year, $21 million contract

by: Matt Johnson Sportsnaut 1s

The Los Angeles Angels and former New York Mets ace pitcher Noah Syndergaard are reportedly progressing towards a one-year contract.

Mets Merized
Jose Berrios Signs Seven-Year Extension With Blue Jays

by: Michael Garaffa Mets Merized Online 5s

José Berríos signed a seven-year, $131 million extension with the Blue Jays Tuesday morning. Héctor José Torres Donato of La Garata had the first report, mentioning that Berrios will get seven

Big League Stew
Report: Noah Syndergaard, Angels agree to one-year, $21 million deal

by: Yahoo Sports Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 6m

Thor is leaving New York and heading to Los Angeles.

New York Post
Noah Syndergaard leaving Mets for Angels on $21 million deal

by: Jeremy Layton New York Post 6m

Former Mets star pitcher Noah Syndergaard has agreed to a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Angels.

Bleacher Report
Noah Syndergaard Rumors: SP Making Progress on 1-Year Contract with Angels

by: Adam Wells Bleacher Report 8m

The Los Angeles Angels and free-agent pitcher Noah Syndergaard have reportedly agreed to a one-year, $21 million contract, ESPN's

nj.com
MLB rumors: Mets’ Noah Syndergaard leaving for West Coast on short-term deal - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 11m

New York Mets right-hander Noah Syndergaard missed most of the 2021 MLB season while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

SNY.tv
An early read on Mets managerial possibilities as Billy Eppler set to become GM

by: @snytv SNY.tv 13m

With Billy Eppler set to take over baseball operations for the Mets, the next step will be hiring a manager.

