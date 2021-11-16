- IN
Ted Lasso. Will this guy manage the Mets? No.
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 5m
Maybe what the Mets are looking for is someone who knows nothing about baseball and will just let the players play. Someone who is good with the media and gets along with guys named Tim. Ted Lasso…
Los Angeles Angels, Noah Syndergaard reportedly agree to one-year, $21 million contract
by: Matt Johnson — Sportsnaut 1s
The Los Angeles Angels and former New York Mets ace pitcher Noah Syndergaard are reportedly progressing towards a one-year contract.
Jose Berrios Signs Seven-Year Extension With Blue Jays
by: Michael Garaffa — Mets Merized Online 5s
José Berríos signed a seven-year, $131 million extension with the Blue Jays Tuesday morning. Héctor José Torres Donato of La Garata had the first report, mentioning that Berrios will get seven
Report: Noah Syndergaard, Angels agree to one-year, $21 million deal
by: Yahoo Sports — Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 6m
Thor is leaving New York and heading to Los Angeles.
Noah Syndergaard leaving Mets for Angels on $21 million deal
by: Jeremy Layton — New York Post 6m
Former Mets star pitcher Noah Syndergaard has agreed to a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Angels.
Noah Syndergaard Rumors: SP Making Progress on 1-Year Contract with Angels
by: Adam Wells — Bleacher Report 8m
The Los Angeles Angels and free-agent pitcher Noah Syndergaard have reportedly agreed to a one-year, $21 million contract, ESPN's
MLB rumors: Mets’ Noah Syndergaard leaving for West Coast on short-term deal - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 11m
New York Mets right-hander Noah Syndergaard missed most of the 2021 MLB season while recovering from Tommy John surgery.
An early read on Mets managerial possibilities as Billy Eppler set to become GM
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 13m
With Billy Eppler set to take over baseball operations for the Mets, the next step will be hiring a manager.
https://t.co/gdbJXJyj5I: QBC 2021: Meet the Mets Execs https://t.co/BCSo81urHZBlogger / Podcaster
The Mets aren’t rebuilding in the traditional sense. They are going to try to rebuild on the fly through free agency and trades (where possible). Very tricky and likely not the smartest option for long-term success.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @jtomase: I hadn't thought of Julio Lugo in years, but news of his death sent me rummaging through my attic in search of a reminder of a small long-ago act of kindness. https://t.co/wVQPGs6OPtBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @JulianGuilarte1: Starting pitching market 📈Blogger / Podcaster
So who won the Dickey trade? Slight edge to the Mets?Blogger / Podcaster
Maybe the Mets can start putting together a team of winners.Blogger / Podcaster
