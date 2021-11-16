New York Mets

Syracuse
NY Mets’ Noah Syndergaard headed to Los Angeles Angels in $21M deal - syracuse.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com Syracuse 55m

Syndergaard missed most of the 2021 MLB season while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

The Mets Police
Guy you let throw 100 in March not one of Top 22 finalists for All MLB Team

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 14m

Hey Mets, maybe you don’t have the best pitcher in baseball, maybe you have the 23rd best pitcher in baseball.  Also don’t let him throw 100 in March, that was stupid. And who is Zack W…

Mack's Mets
OPEN THREAD - 2022 Rotation (Part 1)

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 14m

  This is part one of a two question OPEN THREAD.  Today's question is... If the season started tonight... and all you had was your current ...

Amazin' Avenue
Noah Syndergaard signs with the Angels

by: Lukas Vlahos SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 21m

The longtime Met is departing for the west coast.

Beyond the Box Score
Javier Báez may be the sneaky-good pick for middle-infield suitors

by: Steven Martano SB Nation: Beyond the Box Score 27m

Javy Báez’ resurgence in New York positions him as a top-dozen free agent in this year’s class.

CBS New York
Reports: Noah Syndergaard Bolts Mets For 1-Year, $21 Million Contract With Angels

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York 33m

The veteran right-hander pitched just two innings last season for the Mets following his recovery from Tommy John surgery.

Audacy
MLB free agency: 6 potential landing spots for Javier Baez

by: Dan Mennella Audacy 47m

In an historically deep class of free agents, infielder Javier Baez stands out as an especially intriguing talent with a flawed but useful skill-set.

Yardbarker
Former All-Star SP Noah Syndergaard signs one-year, $21 million deal with Angels

by: Victor Barbosa, Yardbarker Yardbarker 53m

Thor is bolting for Los Angeles.

