MLB rumors: New bidder joins Yankees, Mets, Phillies in chasing Starling Marte - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 2h
The New York Yankees tried to trade for outfielder Starling Marte before the July 30 deadline, but the Miami Marlins shipped him to the Oakland A's.
Dave Mills: Much More Than Meets the Eye
by: Mike Steffanos — Mike's Mets 8s
Note: This is a guest post by Dave Mills, a frequent contributor to the old Mike's Mets blog. The various bloggers and bloviators have been ...
Noah Syndergaard’s exit gives Billy Eppler a problem he failed to solve last time: Sherman
by: Joel Sherman — New York Post 12m
Now, among the many headaches Billy Eppler will encounter embarking on his Mets GM tenure he has to contemplate what to do with a problem-laced rotation that will likely now not have Syndergaard as a...
With Eppler aboard, will Ausmus be the next domino to fall?
by: Jesse Pantuosco — Radio.com: WFAN 23m
The Mets have finally found a GM in Billy Eppler, who, according to reports, could be eyeing a reunion with his former Angels manager Brad Ausmus.
ICYMI - 25 Minor League Free Agents leave Mets - Mets sign LHP Nate Fisher
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 35m
Vance Worley - Stock Photo by Herm Card - herm444@gmail.com As Baseball America reported the last week (November 7 th ), 653 Minor League...
Mets Rumors: Brad Ausmus, Joe Espada, Eric Chavez Linked to Manager Job
by: Adam Wells — Bleacher Report 38m
Now that the New York Mets are on the verge of hiring a general manager, their next order of business will be to find a new manager. Per SNY.tv's
Happy Birthday, Doc!
by: New York Mets — MLB: Official New York Mets Blog 56m
By Jay Horwitz
Here's how Thor's departure affects Mets
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 1h
NEW YORK -- A sense of discomfort rippled through central Queens on Tuesday as news broke that Noah Syndergaard had agreed to a one-year, $21 million deal with the Angels. It was just seven weeks earlier that Syndergaard publicly professed his love to the Mets, saying, “New York has a
MMO Free Agent Profile: Marcus Semien 2B/SS
by: Nate Mendelson — Mets Merized Online 1h
Marcus SemienPosition: 2B/SSBats/Throws: R/RAge: 31 (9/17/1990)Traditional Stats: (162 G) .265/.334/.538, .873 OPS, 39 2B, 45 HR, 115 RBIAdvanced Stats: 133 OPS+, 131 wRC+, 6.6 WAR, 9.1 BB
Genuinely curious in your clicks for this poll: What would have been your preference for the back end of the rotation for the 2022 season?Blogger / Podcaster
https://t.co/mSqJj6fr2G Follow bouncing ball: Syndergaard agreed with #Angels, who need SP in part because previous GM (Eppler) didn’t accumulate enough long-term answers. Now, without Noah, Eppler will have to try to fix the #Mets rotation.Beat Writer / Columnist
Love this. 😂😂😂Blogger / Podcaster
TICKETS WILL GO UP THIS FRIDAY MORNING! STAY TUNED FOR THE TIME AND LINK TO PURCHASE.Spring Training Opening Day! - February 27th in Port Saint Lucie with @The7LineArmy. - Berm ticket for $40 (or seats down the right field line for $45). On sale date coming soon! - One hour early access to the ballpark with a discounted drink special during that time. THIS: https://t.co/bYqVII7BJlSuper Fan
Imagine Syndergaard fails the physical on Tuesday and ends up taking the #Mets qualifying offer…Blogger / Podcaster
RT @snyyankees: Luis Rojas on joining Aaron Boone's staff: "Aaron was the first manager that called me when I got the manager position with the New York Mets. We established a good connection" https://t.co/JJEaV9h9LwBeat Writer / Columnist
