MLB rumors: New bidder joins Yankees, Mets, Phillies in chasing Starling Marte - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 2h

The New York Yankees tried to trade for outfielder Starling Marte before the July 30 deadline, but the Miami Marlins shipped him to the Oakland A's.

Mike's Mets

Dave Mills: Much More Than Meets the Eye

by: Mike Steffanos Mike's Mets 8s

Note: This is a guest post by Dave Mills, a frequent contributor to the old Mike's Mets blog. The various bloggers and bloviators have been ...

New York Post
Noah Syndergaard’s exit gives Billy Eppler a problem he failed to solve last time: Sherman

by: Joel Sherman New York Post 12m

Now, among the many headaches Billy Eppler will encounter embarking on his Mets GM tenure he has to contemplate what to do with a problem-laced rotation that will likely now not have Syndergaard as a...

WFAN
With Eppler aboard, will Ausmus be the next domino to fall?

by: Jesse Pantuosco Radio.com: WFAN 23m

The Mets have finally found a GM in Billy Eppler, who, according to reports, could be eyeing a reunion with his former Angels manager Brad Ausmus.

Mack's Mets
ICYMI - 25 Minor League Free Agents leave Mets - Mets sign LHP Nate Fisher

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 35m

  Vance Worley - Stock Photo by Herm Card - herm444@gmail.com As Baseball America reported the last week (November 7 th ), 653 Minor League...

Bleacher Report
Mets Rumors: Brad Ausmus, Joe Espada, Eric Chavez Linked to Manager Job

by: Adam Wells Bleacher Report 38m

Now that the New York Mets are on the verge of hiring a general manager, their next order of business will be to find a new manager.  Per SNY.tv's

Official New York Mets Blog
Happy Birthday, Doc!

by: New York Mets MLB: Official New York Mets Blog 56m

By Jay Horwitz

MLB: Mets.com
Here's how Thor's departure affects Mets

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 1h

NEW YORK -- A sense of discomfort rippled through central Queens on Tuesday as news broke that Noah Syndergaard had agreed to a one-year, $21 million deal with the Angels. It was just seven weeks earlier that Syndergaard publicly professed his love to the Mets, saying, “New York has a

Mets Merized
MMO Free Agent Profile: Marcus Semien 2B/SS

by: Nate Mendelson Mets Merized Online 1h

Marcus SemienPosition: 2B/SSBats/Throws: R/RAge: 31 (9/17/1990)Traditional Stats: (162 G) .265/.334/.538, .873 OPS, 39 2B, 45 HR, 115 RBIAdvanced Stats: 133 OPS+, 131 wRC+, 6.6 WAR, 9.1 BB

