Rule 5 Draft Player Profile: Carlos Cortes
by: Steve Sica — Mets Minors 2h
Carlos Cortes, 2B/LFAge: June 30, 1997 (24)Ht: 5'7" Wt: 197 lb. B/T: L/SAcquired: Mets 3rd round pick of 2018 Draft (University of South Carolina)Carlos Cortes
Dave Mills: Much More Than Meets the Eye
by: Mike Steffanos — Mike's Mets 21s
Note: This is a guest post by Dave Mills, a frequent contributor to the old Mike's Mets blog. The various bloggers and bloviators have been ...
Noah Syndergaard’s exit gives Billy Eppler a problem he failed to solve last time: Sherman
by: Joel Sherman — New York Post 13m
Now, among the many headaches Billy Eppler will encounter embarking on his Mets GM tenure he has to contemplate what to do with a problem-laced rotation that will likely now not have Syndergaard as a...
With Eppler aboard, will Ausmus be the next domino to fall?
by: Jesse Pantuosco — Radio.com: WFAN 24m
The Mets have finally found a GM in Billy Eppler, who, according to reports, could be eyeing a reunion with his former Angels manager Brad Ausmus.
ICYMI - 25 Minor League Free Agents leave Mets - Mets sign LHP Nate Fisher
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 35m
Vance Worley - Stock Photo by Herm Card - herm444@gmail.com As Baseball America reported the last week (November 7 th ), 653 Minor League...
Mets Rumors: Brad Ausmus, Joe Espada, Eric Chavez Linked to Manager Job
by: Adam Wells — Bleacher Report 39m
Now that the New York Mets are on the verge of hiring a general manager, their next order of business will be to find a new manager. Per SNY.tv's
Happy Birthday, Doc!
by: New York Mets — MLB: Official New York Mets Blog 56m
By Jay Horwitz
Here's how Thor's departure affects Mets
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 1h
NEW YORK -- A sense of discomfort rippled through central Queens on Tuesday as news broke that Noah Syndergaard had agreed to a one-year, $21 million deal with the Angels. It was just seven weeks earlier that Syndergaard publicly professed his love to the Mets, saying, “New York has a
MMO Free Agent Profile: Marcus Semien 2B/SS
by: Nate Mendelson — Mets Merized Online 1h
Marcus SemienPosition: 2B/SSBats/Throws: R/RAge: 31 (9/17/1990)Traditional Stats: (162 G) .265/.334/.538, .873 OPS, 39 2B, 45 HR, 115 RBIAdvanced Stats: 133 OPS+, 131 wRC+, 6.6 WAR, 9.1 BB
