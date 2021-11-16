New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
68774238_thumbnail

Here's how Thor's departure affects Mets

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 1h

NEW YORK -- A sense of discomfort rippled through central Queens on Tuesday as news broke that Noah Syndergaard had agreed to a one-year, $21 million deal with the Angels. It was just seven weeks earlier that Syndergaard publicly professed his love to the Mets, saying, “New York has a

More Recent New York Mets Articles

Mike's Mets

Dave Mills: Much More Than Meets the Eye

by: Mike Steffanos Mike's Mets 41s

Note: This is a guest post by Dave Mills, a frequent contributor to the old Mike's Mets blog. The various bloggers and bloviators have been ...

New York Post
68776262_thumbnail

Noah Syndergaard’s exit gives Billy Eppler a problem he failed to solve last time: Sherman

by: Joel Sherman New York Post 13m

Now, among the many headaches Billy Eppler will encounter embarking on his Mets GM tenure he has to contemplate what to do with a problem-laced rotation that will likely now not have Syndergaard as a...

WFAN
68775938_thumbnail

With Eppler aboard, will Ausmus be the next domino to fall?

by: Jesse Pantuosco Radio.com: WFAN 24m

The Mets have finally found a GM in Billy Eppler, who, according to reports, could be eyeing a reunion with his former Angels manager Brad Ausmus.

Mack's Mets
68775454_thumbnail

ICYMI - 25 Minor League Free Agents leave Mets - Mets sign LHP Nate Fisher

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 36m

  Vance Worley - Stock Photo by Herm Card - herm444@gmail.com As Baseball America reported the last week (November 7 th ), 653 Minor League...

Bleacher Report
68775381_thumbnail

Mets Rumors: Brad Ausmus, Joe Espada, Eric Chavez Linked to Manager Job

by: Adam Wells Bleacher Report 39m

Now that the New York Mets are on the verge of hiring a general manager, their next order of business will be to find a new manager.  Per SNY.tv's

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
Official New York Mets Blog
68774831_thumbnail

Happy Birthday, Doc!

by: New York Mets MLB: Official New York Mets Blog 56m

By Jay Horwitz

Mets Merized
68774097_thumbnail

MMO Free Agent Profile: Marcus Semien 2B/SS

by: Nate Mendelson Mets Merized Online 1h

Marcus SemienPosition: 2B/SSBats/Throws: R/RAge: 31 (9/17/1990)Traditional Stats: (162 G) .265/.334/.538, .873 OPS, 39 2B, 45 HR, 115 RBIAdvanced Stats: 133 OPS+, 131 wRC+, 6.6 WAR, 9.1 BB

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets