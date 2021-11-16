Bottom line I think many felt Noah would go to highest bidder regardless of team and that appears to be what happened. Surely he will do same thing next year. I'm fascinated to see how he does. Still rooting for him. Like his personality.

Jon Heyman Syndergaard is taking Angels physical today. Assuming he passes he’s an Angel and Mets get draft choice. If not he can still take the Mets $18.4M qualifying offer. Angels weren’t only team in; at least Jays, Yanks and Red Sox are believed to have considered Noah.