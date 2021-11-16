- IN
Free agent Marcus Stroman rips Yankees
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 2h
A Yankee fan tried to lure Marcus Stroman to the Yankees via Twitter, but the free agent pitcher instead took the opportunity to rip the organization.
Marcus Stroman Shades Yankees in Response to Twitter Edit of SP in NYY Jersey
by: Rob Goldberg — Bleacher Report 16m
Marcus Stroman doesn't appear likely to sign with the New York Yankees in free agency. The pitcher showed his lack of interest in the team during an exchange...
Connor Grey's strikeout reel | 11/16/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 17m
Connor Grey strikes out four in Arizona Fall League game
MLB free agency: Marcus Stroman makes it clear he has no plans to sign with Yankees - CBSSports.com
by: Chris Bengel — CBS Sports 23m
Stroman responded to a fan's jersey swap that pictured him in a Yankees uniform
Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Robert Gsellman
by: Mike Phillips — Sports Media 101 1h
Now that the 2021 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time t
Angels Express Confidence In Noah Syndergaard By Outbidding Mets
by: Sam Leweck — The Cold Wire 1h
The Angels inked Noah Syndergaard to a big one-year deal on Tuesday, thus bolstering their rotation and showing a lot of faith in the righty.
Syndergaard for Eppler
by: Greg Prince — Faith and Fear in Flushing 2h
Its not a trade in the sense that the Mets and Angels got together and exchanged personnel that they had any contractual right to exchange. Noah Syndergaard entered free agency.
Javier Baez Rumors: Red Sox Among 'Many' Teams Interested in Mets Free Agent
by: Joseph Zucker — Bleacher Report 2h
The Boston Red Sox are among the "many" suitors for free-agent infielder Javier Baez, according to MLB Network's
the Wheeler/Noah comps are wild Wheeler missed 2yrs, broke out in 2018-19 on arb $, *then* NYM fucked it up Noah is 2 IP into his return after missing 2yrs and was due $18.4M Noah may thrive (hope so), but that's entirely a crapshoot Wheels was already back and proven
Why Billy Eppler is more than qualified to be Mets' next GM. Plus why he must hit the ground running in his new role, there is a lot of work to be done https://t.co/TCQTAw8Eeh
I dont blame Thor for making a business deal and getting his $. Thats business Just wish he controlled himself more in pressers and didnt tease so much on socials Gonna discuss more tomorrow on Shea Station
This looks like the opening scene of the next Star Wars Disney film: A Storm Trooper Love Storypresenting the newest member of the new york yankees organization
I wish there was a way to know you were in the good old days before you actually left them.
Sandy Alderson just told us the mets were never given the chance to match the Angels offer for @Noahsyndergaard
