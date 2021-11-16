- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets managerial candidates include Billy Eppler’s former Angels recommendation
by: Joel Sherman, Ken Davidoff — New York Post 25m
Here are five candidates who could be in consideration for the Mets' manager vacancy under incoming GM Billy Eppler.
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Phanatic is back! The original Phanatic can stay in Philly | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 1h
(AP) -- Fire up the hot dog cannon -- the Phillie Phanatic is back in Philadelphia.Not that the mascot largely -- large as in that green, furry, bulbous belly -- ever really went anywhere. But a lega
Losing Noah Syndergaard is a Major Failure
by: James Schapiro — Shea Bridge Report 2h
If the Mets add a single pitcher who's not as good as Syndergaard, they'll be haunted by the fact that they could have just kept Syndergaard instead.
Marcus Stroman Shades Yankees in Response to Twitter Edit of SP in NYY Jersey
by: Rob Goldberg — Bleacher Report 2h
Marcus Stroman doesn't appear likely to sign with the New York Yankees in free agency. The pitcher showed his lack of interest in the team during an exchange...
Connor Grey's strikeout reel | 11/16/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 2h
Connor Grey strikes out four in Arizona Fall League game
MLB free agency: Marcus Stroman makes it clear he has no plans to sign with Yankees - CBSSports.com
by: Chris Bengel — CBS Sports 2h
Stroman responded to a fan's jersey swap that pictured him in a Yankees uniform
Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Robert Gsellman
by: Mike Phillips — Sports Media 101 3h
Now that the 2021 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time t
Angels Express Confidence In Noah Syndergaard By Outbidding Mets
by: Sam Leweck — The Cold Wire 3h
The Angels inked Noah Syndergaard to a big one-year deal on Tuesday, thus bolstering their rotation and showing a lot of faith in the righty.
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
RT @BCowan40: Immediately, I stopped following Noah within minutes of the news breaking. If you’re not with us, you’re against us! https://t.co/lnsIL4yF2jBlogger / Podcaster
-
Go off king! @STR0Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @hbryant42: @BizballMaury Noooooooo, not until they get fired with the frequency of a manager. One should be rewarded for the result of a season, the other is so unaccountable they don’t need to be rewarded, too.Blogger / Podcaster
-
A Thanksgiving Turkey. Will this guy manage the Mets? No. https://t.co/WNe4CWqjGLBlogger / Podcaster
-
working on my annual Mets Turkeys list for this year. It will not be hard to think of candidates.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Vets4Mets: Who should @StevenACohen2 hire to manage the @mets? I would totally be down with Ausmus. In 2 of his 4 years in Detroit he finished with 90 and 86 wins w/average teams. Thought he got a raw deal in Anaheim too possibly just like Eppler. Hed be my choice. #mets #MetsTwitterBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets