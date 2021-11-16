New York Mets

New York Post
68785527_thumbnail

Mets managerial candidates include Billy Eppler’s former Angels recommendation

by: Joel Sherman, Ken Davidoff New York Post 25m

Here are five candidates who could be in consideration for the Mets' manager vacancy under incoming GM Billy Eppler.

More Recent New York Mets Articles

Newsday
68784537_thumbnail

Phanatic is back! The original Phanatic can stay in Philly | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 1h

(AP) -- Fire up the hot dog cannon -- the Phillie Phanatic is back in Philadelphia.Not that the mascot largely -- large as in that green, furry, bulbous belly -- ever really went anywhere. But a lega

Shea Bridge Report

Losing Noah Syndergaard is a Major Failure

by: James Schapiro Shea Bridge Report 2h

If the Mets add a single pitcher who's not as good as Syndergaard, they'll be haunted by the fact that they could have just kept Syndergaard instead.

Bleacher Report
68783063_thumbnail

Marcus Stroman Shades Yankees in Response to Twitter Edit of SP in NYY Jersey

by: Rob Goldberg Bleacher Report 2h

Marcus Stroman doesn't appear likely to sign with the New York Yankees in free agency. The pitcher showed his lack of interest in the team during an exchange...

Film Room
68783020_thumbnail

Connor Grey's strikeout reel | 11/16/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 2h

Connor Grey strikes out four in Arizona Fall League game

CBS Sports
68782865_thumbnail

MLB free agency: Marcus Stroman makes it clear he has no plans to sign with Yankees - CBSSports.com

by: Chris Bengel CBS Sports 2h

Stroman responded to a fan's jersey swap that pictured him in a Yankees uniform

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
Sports Media 101

Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Robert Gsellman

by: Mike Phillips Sports Media 101 3h

Now that the 2021 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time t

The Cold Wire
68780668_thumbnail

Angels Express Confidence In Noah Syndergaard By Outbidding Mets

by: Sam Leweck The Cold Wire 3h

The Angels inked Noah Syndergaard to a big one-year deal on Tuesday, thus bolstering their rotation and showing a lot of faith in the righty.

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets