New York Post
Luis Rojas bringing Mets lessons to new Yankees role

by: Dan Martin New York Post 38m

The Yankees hope change is good for them, as they will have the ex-Mets manager on their coaching staff.

Next moves for the Mets | 11/17/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 3h

Robert Flores, Chris Young, and Mike Lowell discuss the Mets' 2022 rotation options on this edition of MLB Tonight

Noah Syndergaard was no longer in a New York state of mind | Newsday

by: David Lennon Newsday 2h

CHICAGO -- The Mets’ decision to give Noah Syndergaard the $18.4-million qualifying offer was not an easy one. It’s a lot of money for a pitcher who had thrown two innings in two years after Tommy Joh

Noah Syndergaard's Signing Signals an Active Market for Starters

by: Emma Baccellieri Sports Illustrated 3h

The Los Angeles Angels topped the qualifying offer for a starter who's pitched just two innings over the last two seasons.

Losing Noah Syndergaard is a Major Failure

by: James Schapiro Shea Bridge Report 5h

If the Mets add a single pitcher who's not as good as Syndergaard, they'll be haunted by the fact that they could have just kept Syndergaard instead.

Marcus Stroman Shades Yankees in Response to Twitter Edit of SP in NYY Jersey

by: Rob Goldberg Bleacher Report 5h

Marcus Stroman doesn't appear likely to sign with the New York Yankees in free agency. The pitcher showed his lack of interest in the team during an exchange...

Connor Grey's strikeout reel | 11/16/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 5h

Connor Grey strikes out four in Arizona Fall League game

MLB free agency: Marcus Stroman makes it clear he has no plans to sign with Yankees - CBSSports.com

by: Chris Bengel CBS Sports 6h

Stroman responded to a fan's jersey swap that pictured him in a Yankees uniform

