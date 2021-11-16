New York Mets

USA Today
Thorange County: Angels lure Noah Syndergaard away from Mets

by: AP USA Today 2h

Right-hander Noah Syndergaard has agreed to terms on $21 million, one-year deal with the Los Angeles Angels

SNY.tv
Who might be next Mets manager, and was Noah Syndergaard's departure a surprise? | SportsNite

by: @snytv SNY.tv 21m

On SportsNite, Eamon McAnaney and SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino discuss possible Mets managerial candidates, and whether the team was surprised by Noah Syndergaard's decision to sign with the Angels.

Film Room
Next moves for the Mets | 11/17/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 5h

Robert Flores, Chris Young, and Mike Lowell discuss the Mets' 2022 rotation options on this edition of MLB Tonight

The New York Times
Noah Syndergaard Signs One-Year Deal With Angels

by: Benjamin Hoffman NY Times 1h

The oft-injured starter will try to re-establish himself in Los Angeles after a deal that netted the Mets a draft pick.

New York Post
Billy Eppler will have to answer for Angels issues left behind

by: Ken Davidoff New York Post 1h

Billy Eppler's hire will feature a rite of passage in which one must address the past, account for what transpired, as well as look forward.

Newsday
Noah Syndergaard was no longer in a New York state of mind | Newsday

by: David Lennon Newsday 3h

CHICAGO -- The Mets’ decision to give Noah Syndergaard the $18.4-million qualifying offer was not an easy one. It’s a lot of money for a pitcher who had thrown two innings in two years after Tommy Joh

Sports Illustrated
Noah Syndergaard's Signing Signals an Active Market for Starters

by: Emma Baccellieri Sports Illustrated 5h

The Los Angeles Angels topped the qualifying offer for a starter who's pitched just two innings over the last two seasons.

Shea Bridge Report

Losing Noah Syndergaard is a Major Failure

by: James Schapiro Shea Bridge Report 7h

If the Mets add a single pitcher who's not as good as Syndergaard, they'll be haunted by the fact that they could have just kept Syndergaard instead.

