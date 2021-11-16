- IN
Billy Eppler will have to answer for Angels issues left behind
by: Ken Davidoff — New York Post 1h
Billy Eppler's hire will feature a rite of passage in which one must address the past, account for what transpired, as well as look forward.
Who might be next Mets manager, and was Noah Syndergaard's departure a surprise? | SportsNite
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 21m
On SportsNite, Eamon McAnaney and SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino discuss possible Mets managerial candidates, and whether the team was surprised by Noah Syndergaard's decision to sign with the Angels.
Next moves for the Mets | 11/17/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 5h
Robert Flores, Chris Young, and Mike Lowell discuss the Mets' 2022 rotation options on this edition of MLB Tonight
Noah Syndergaard Signs One-Year Deal With Angels
by: Benjamin Hoffman — NY Times 1h
The oft-injured starter will try to re-establish himself in Los Angeles after a deal that netted the Mets a draft pick.
Thorange County: Angels lure Noah Syndergaard away from Mets
by: AP — USA Today 2h
Right-hander Noah Syndergaard has agreed to terms on $21 million, one-year deal with the Los Angeles Angels
Noah Syndergaard was no longer in a New York state of mind | Newsday
by: David Lennon — Newsday 3h
CHICAGO -- The Mets’ decision to give Noah Syndergaard the $18.4-million qualifying offer was not an easy one. It’s a lot of money for a pitcher who had thrown two innings in two years after Tommy Joh
Noah Syndergaard's Signing Signals an Active Market for Starters
by: Emma Baccellieri — Sports Illustrated 5h
The Los Angeles Angels topped the qualifying offer for a starter who's pitched just two innings over the last two seasons.
Losing Noah Syndergaard is a Major Failure
by: James Schapiro — Shea Bridge Report 7h
If the Mets add a single pitcher who's not as good as Syndergaard, they'll be haunted by the fact that they could have just kept Syndergaard instead.
