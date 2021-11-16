- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Noah Syndergaard, Los Angeles Angels reach 1-year, $21M deal
by: Sportsnaut — Sportsnaut 31m
Right-hander Noah Syndergaard and the Los Angeles Angels agreed on a one-year, $21 million deal, ESPN reported on Tuesday.
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Angels lure Noah Syndergaard away from Mets
by: Associated Press — NBC Sports 1h
Right-hander Noah Syndergaard has agreed to terms on $21 million, one-year deal with the Los Angeles Angels, leaving the New York Mets.
Who might be next Mets manager, and was Noah Syndergaard's departure a surprise? | SportsNite
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 2h
On SportsNite, Eamon McAnaney and SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino discuss possible Mets managerial candidates, and whether the team was surprised by Noah Syndergaard's decision to sign with the Angels.
Next moves for the Mets | 11/17/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 6h
Robert Flores, Chris Young, and Mike Lowell discuss the Mets' 2022 rotation options on this edition of MLB Tonight
Noah Syndergaard Signs One-Year Deal With Angels
by: Benjamin Hoffman — NY Times 3h
The oft-injured starter will try to re-establish himself in Los Angeles after a deal that netted the Mets a draft pick.
Billy Eppler will have to answer for Angels issues left behind
by: Ken Davidoff — New York Post 3h
Billy Eppler's hire will feature a rite of passage in which one must address the past, account for what transpired, as well as look forward.
Thorange County: Angels lure Noah Syndergaard away from Mets
by: AP — USA Today 3h
Right-hander Noah Syndergaard has agreed to terms on $21 million, one-year deal with the Los Angeles Angels
Noah Syndergaard was no longer in a New York state of mind | Newsday
by: David Lennon — Newsday 5h
CHICAGO -- The Mets’ decision to give Noah Syndergaard the $18.4-million qualifying offer was not an easy one. It’s a lot of money for a pitcher who had thrown two innings in two years after Tommy Joh
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
We’ve come a long way… Doc Gooden: How 'crazy good' Mets can become a dynasty https://t.co/OUzBdjOkjC via @nypostsportsMisc
-
Tuesday's top offseason prospect performers: #Yankees' Wells #MNTwins' Wallner #RedSox Casas #Nationals' Cluff, Lee #Pirates' Contreras #Mets' Baty #Phillies' Miller More: https://t.co/EG14JFzhitMinors
-
RT @timbhealey: From @DPLennon: The Mets expect to announce the hiring of Billy Eppler as their new general manager later this week, perhaps as early as Thursday, after completing the final details, including a background check, per sources. https://t.co/Hn98ANm35YSuper Fan
-
RT @mjtpli: @Metstradamus “…Outside of the fact that [the Angels] have two of the most electrifying stars in baseball…” 🙂 Where’s Bob Uecker when you need him? It’s unlikely the Dodgers would’ve beaten the Mets’ QO. The Texas teams? Who knows? The Astros seems dubious anyway. Sill, this sucks.Blogger / Podcaster
-
This sucks, @johnstrubel! Your @metsrewind is a wonderful, calming, walk down memory lane. Be well, shake off the haters, and get back soon!Beat Writer / Columnist
-
The Angels have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with RHP Noah Syndergaard. https://t.co/BBs7irtvUjSuper Fan
- More Mets Tweets