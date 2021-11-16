New York Mets

Noah Syndergaard, Los Angeles Angels reach 1-year, $21M deal

by: Sportsnaut Sportsnaut 31m

Right-hander Noah Syndergaard and the Los Angeles Angels agreed on a one-year, $21 million deal, ESPN reported on Tuesday.

by: Associated Press NBC Sports 1h

Who might be next Mets manager, and was Noah Syndergaard's departure a surprise? | SportsNite

by: @snytv SNY.tv 2h

On SportsNite, Eamon McAnaney and SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino discuss possible Mets managerial candidates, and whether the team was surprised by Noah Syndergaard's decision to sign with the Angels.

Film Room
Next moves for the Mets | 11/17/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 6h

Robert Flores, Chris Young, and Mike Lowell discuss the Mets' 2022 rotation options on this edition of MLB Tonight

by: Benjamin Hoffman NY Times 3h

The oft-injured starter will try to re-establish himself in Los Angeles after a deal that netted the Mets a draft pick.

Billy Eppler will have to answer for Angels issues left behind

by: Ken Davidoff New York Post 3h

Billy Eppler's hire will feature a rite of passage in which one must address the past, account for what transpired, as well as look forward.

by: AP USA Today 3h

Noah Syndergaard was no longer in a New York state of mind | Newsday

by: David Lennon Newsday 5h

CHICAGO -- The Mets’ decision to give Noah Syndergaard the $18.4-million qualifying offer was not an easy one. It’s a lot of money for a pitcher who had thrown two innings in two years after Tommy Joh

