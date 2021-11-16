- IN
Yesterday (11/16/21) in Arizona and Winter Ball: Baty 1 for 4 - 3 RBIs, Mauricio 0 for 4, Cano 1 for 4 - 1 RBI
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 29m
Arizona Fall League - Salt River Rafters 5 Desert Dogs 0 ( Box Score ) Brett Baty , 3B, 1 for 4, 3 RBIs - now hitting ...
The Journal News
by: Associated Press — LoHud 2h
Noah Syndergaard, Los Angeles Angels reach 1-year, $21M deal
by: Sportsnaut — Sportsnaut 4h
Right-hander Noah Syndergaard and the Los Angeles Angels agreed on a one-year, $21 million deal, ESPN reported on Tuesday.
Angels lure Noah Syndergaard away from Mets
by: Associated Press — NBC Sports 5h
Right-hander Noah Syndergaard has agreed to terms on $21 million, one-year deal with the Los Angeles Angels, leaving the New York Mets.
Who might be next Mets manager, and was Noah Syndergaard's departure a surprise? | SportsNite
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 6h
On SportsNite, Eamon McAnaney and SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino discuss possible Mets managerial candidates, and whether the team was surprised by Noah Syndergaard's decision to sign with the Angels.
Next moves for the Mets | 11/17/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 10h
Robert Flores, Chris Young, and Mike Lowell discuss the Mets' 2022 rotation options on this edition of MLB Tonight
Noah Syndergaard Signs One-Year Deal With Angels
by: Benjamin Hoffman — NY Times 7h
The oft-injured starter will try to re-establish himself in Los Angeles after a deal that netted the Mets a draft pick.
Billy Eppler will have to answer for Angels issues left behind
by: Ken Davidoff — New York Post 7h
Billy Eppler's hire will feature a rite of passage in which one must address the past, account for what transpired, as well as look forward.
Question of the day: Were you surprised to see Noah Syndergaard get a better deal with the Angels than his Mets qualifying offer? https://t.co/YtpiEc8iV6Blog / Website
-
All the latest headlines from every MLB Team. Around the Majors with Mack’s Mets #Mets #MLB #Braves #Cubs #Dodgers #Phillies #SFGiants #Cardinals #Nationals #RedSox #Reds #Yankees @JohnMackinAde https://t.co/PKHF9VDOkJBlogger / Podcaster
-
We’ve come a long way… Doc Gooden: How 'crazy good' Mets can become a dynasty https://t.co/OUzBdjOkjC via @nypostsportsMisc
-
Tuesday's top offseason prospect performers: #Yankees' Wells #MNTwins' Wallner #RedSox Casas #Nationals' Cluff, Lee #Pirates' Contreras #Mets' Baty #Phillies' Miller More: https://t.co/EG14JFzhitMinors
-
RT @timbhealey: From @DPLennon: The Mets expect to announce the hiring of Billy Eppler as their new general manager later this week, perhaps as early as Thursday, after completing the final details, including a background check, per sources. https://t.co/Hn98ANm35YSuper Fan
-
RT @mjtpli: @Metstradamus “…Outside of the fact that [the Angels] have two of the most electrifying stars in baseball…” 🙂 Where’s Bob Uecker when you need him? It’s unlikely the Dodgers would’ve beaten the Mets’ QO. The Texas teams? Who knows? The Astros seems dubious anyway. Sill, this sucks.Blogger / Podcaster
