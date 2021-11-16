New York Mets

65481607_thumbnail

Yesterday (11/16/21) in Arizona and Winter Ball: Baty 1 for 4 - 3 RBIs, Mauricio 0 for 4, Cano 1 for 4 - 1 RBI

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 29m

Arizona Fall League - Salt River Rafters 5 Desert Dogs 0  ( Box Score ) Brett Baty , 3B, 1 for 4, 3 RBIs  - now hitting ...

Lohud

The Journal News

by: Associated Press LoHud 2h

Sportsnaut
68792988_thumbnail

Noah Syndergaard, Los Angeles Angels reach 1-year, $21M deal

by: Sportsnaut Sportsnaut 4h

Right-hander Noah Syndergaard and the Los Angeles Angels agreed on a one-year, $21 million deal, ESPN reported on Tuesday.

NBC Sports
68792333_thumbnail

Angels lure Noah Syndergaard away from Mets

by: Associated Press NBC Sports 5h

Right-hander Noah Syndergaard has agreed to terms on $21 million, one-year deal with the Los Angeles Angels, leaving the New York Mets.

SNY.tv
68791865_thumbnail

Who might be next Mets manager, and was Noah Syndergaard's departure a surprise? | SportsNite

by: @snytv SNY.tv 6h

On SportsNite, Eamon McAnaney and SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino discuss possible Mets managerial candidates, and whether the team was surprised by Noah Syndergaard's decision to sign with the Angels.

Film Room
68786744_thumbnail

Next moves for the Mets | 11/17/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 10h

Robert Flores, Chris Young, and Mike Lowell discuss the Mets' 2022 rotation options on this edition of MLB Tonight

The New York Times
68790760_thumbnail

Noah Syndergaard Signs One-Year Deal With Angels

by: Benjamin Hoffman NY Times 7h

The oft-injured starter will try to re-establish himself in Los Angeles after a deal that netted the Mets a draft pick.

New York Post
68790637_thumbnail

Billy Eppler will have to answer for Angels issues left behind

by: Ken Davidoff New York Post 7h

Billy Eppler's hire will feature a rite of passage in which one must address the past, account for what transpired, as well as look forward.

