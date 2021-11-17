New York Mets

Thor spurns the Mets, leaving them to face Ragnarok in their rotation

by: Rich MacLeod Just Mets 1h

Noah Syndergaard's departure puts the Mets' starting rotation in dire straits. Plus, the first names of the club's search for a manager are revealed.

Mack's Mets
Tom Brennan - Josh Walker, Dillon Gee, and Tylor Megill - A Comparison

by: Tom Brennan Mack's Mets 21m

A few Josh Walker photos, courtesy of a great photographer, Herm Card As you know, I wrote a whole lot about Tylor Megill during the season...

Mets Merized
Luis Rojas: I Wouldn’t Change Anything

by: Nate Mendelson Mets Merized Online 39m

Ex-Mets manager Luis Rojas had his introductory press conference with the New York Yankees on Tuesday. It was announced on Monday that he would join manager Aaron Boone's staff as the third-base c

The New York Times
MLB Free-Agency Tracker: Latest News and Signings

by: Benjamin Hoffman NY Times 39m

Rodriguez gives Detroit a veteran left-hander to anchor the rotation. Noah Syndergaard, meanwhile, heads to the Angels.

Mets Daddy

Mets Dangerously Close To Needing A Rebuild

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 44m

When Noah Syndergaard left the New York Mets to sign with the Los Angeles Angels, one of the talking points was the Mets are going to benefit from the draft pick acquired. The way things are going …

The Mets Police
Be Gone! Noah Syndergaard joins the list of Ex Mets who said nothing about booing fans!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1h

Well although he has been my #1 follower, it is time to part ways with Noah Syndergaard. I am quite serious when I say I want ALL the Mets gone.  I cannot forgive the Mets for either booing the fan…

SNY.tv
Mets News: Noah Syndergaard bolts for Angels; Javier Baez buzz

by: @snytv SNY.tv 1h

Here's what happened in Mets Land on Tuesday, in case you missed it...

Mets Minors

Baty Drives In Three Runs In Rafters Win

by: Daniel Muras Mets Minors 1h

Dominican Winter LeagueRonny Mauricio SS: 0-for-4, 2 K, .286/.298/.446Robinson Cano 2B: 1-for-4, RBI, K, .286/.318/.286Licey won Tuesday's game 3-2, but Mauricio did not contribute

