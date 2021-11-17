New York Mets

How Mets drove Noah Syndergaard away in final days with team: Sherman

by: Joel Sherman New York Post 59m

Syndergaard’s camp did not even go back to try to get the richest owner in the sport, Steve Cohen, to match or exceed the Angels' offer before he said yes, showing how far the right-hander had...

What Happened To Billy Wagner? (Complete Story)

by: Tyler Wells The Cold Wire 5m

Former Houston Astros closer Billy Wagner was one of the greatest relievers of his generation. Here is his complete career story.

Noah Syndergaard didn't give Mets chance to match offer from Angels

by: @snytv SNY.tv 6m

Before Noah Syndergaard agreed to a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Angels worth $21 million, he did not give the Mets the opportunity to match or exceed it.

Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Luis Guillorme

by: Mike Phillips Sports Media 101 22m

Now that the 2021 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player…

Wednesday catch-all thread (11/17/21)

by: Other Mets 360 29m

Andy Martino had a list of managers Billy Eppler might be interested in and one of those was Buck Showalter. Which is excellent. And then the Mets hire him.

Thor Gets a Halo... Now What?

by: Nick Selbe Sports Illustrated 32m

Noah Syndergaard alone won't stop the Angels pitching staff from sinking yet again.

Thank you Noah Syndergaard

by: New York Mets YouTube: New York Mets Videos 41m

From thunderous moments on the mound, to the impact made in the New York community - thank you Noah Syndergaard, the Mets wish you well.Check out http://m.ml...

    Deesha @DeeshaThosar 5h
    Syndergaard: “I was both flattered by all the outside interest, yet couldn’t process what it would mean or how hard it would be to leave New York City. … I’ll always be pulling for the Mets, until I’m playing against you.”
    Noah Syndergaard
    Thank You New York https://t.co/Yi6GmnMWcY
    NY Daily News Sports @NYDNSports 5h
    After the Mets expect to introduce Billy Eppler as their GM this week, he'll get a shot at doing what he failed at with the Angels: Building a strong starting rotation. https://t.co/jhWLyYCM55
    Metstradamus @Metstradamus 5h
    RT @DevOnSports: A pitcher who relies heavily on breaking stuff yelled out loud “doctors don’t want me throwing that right now” & the Mets were like “That’s fine buddy, we’ll keep paying you to throw BP fastballs & change ups this year, just get healthy for the long run” but they “didnt care” lol
    Metstradamus @Metstradamus 5h
    RT @DevOnSports: Perhaps they babied him too much if after all of that he also needed to be coddled for a week after being offered $18 million.
    Metstradamus @Metstradamus 5h
    RT @DevOnSports: The Mets babied Syndergaard through the entire 2021 season, one they initially expected to be able to rely on him during a pennant chase. They gave up on that and ended up looking out for his long term health rather than their short term goals, a rarity for this organization.
    Pat Ragazzo @ragazzoreport 5h
    End of an era: "Dear Mets fans, this is one of the hardest things I've ever had to do. I'll always be pulling for the Mets, until I'm playing against you."
    Noah Syndergaard
    Thank You New York https://t.co/Yi6GmnMWcY
