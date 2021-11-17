New York Mets

Daily News
Mets to introduce Billy Eppler as general manager this week - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 2h

Significant challenges await Eppler in Queens.

WFAN
Mets to announce Billy Eppler as GM this week, 4-year deal

by: Ryan Chichester Radio.com: WFAN 5m

According to reports, the Mets will announce Billy Eppler as their new general manager sometime this week, while the deal is for four years.

Film Room
Latest on Mets' post-Thor plans | 11/17/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 22m

The latest on the Mets after the departure of Noah Syndergaard, the arrival of Billy Eppler and more | Beat Report with Anthony DiComo

SNY.tv
Noah Syndergaard thanks Mets fans for 'unbelievable support' during six years in New York

by: @snytv SNY.tv 23m

Noah Syndergaard thanked the Mets and their fans for the past six years on Instagram.

Prime Time Sports Talk
MLB Offseason Preview: New York Mets

by: Sam Singer Prime Time Sports Talk 39m

The New York Mets appeared to have it all at the start of this past season, then it all went wrong. What will it take to get them on track?

Daily News
Noah Syndergaard says goodbye to Mets fans in video - New York Daily News

by: Dennis Young NY Daily News 44m

Syndergaard announced his big move from New York to LA on Wednesday.

Mets Merized
Mets Rule 5 Draft Decisions Looming

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 1h

The Mets have until Friday evening to decide which prospects they want to add to the 40-man roster to protect them from the Rule 5 Draft that occurs during the Winter Meetings. Though that deadlin

CBS Sports
Noah Syndergaard, Angels agree to one-year, $21 million deal as right-hander says goodbye to Mets - CBSSports.com

by: Dayn Perry CBS Sports 2h

Snydergaard pitched just two innings last season following his recovery from Tommy John surgery

The Cold Wire
What Happened To Billy Wagner? (Complete Story)

by: Tyler Wells The Cold Wire 2h

Former Houston Astros closer Billy Wagner was one of the greatest relievers of his generation. Here is his complete career story.

