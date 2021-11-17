- IN
Mets, Eppler Progressing on Four-Year Deal
by: Nate Mendelson — Mets Merized Online 2h
The Mets and Billy Eppler are progressing on a four-year deal for him to become their next general manager, says MLB Network Insider Jon Heyman.Eppler, the former GM of the Angels and Yankees
Samson: Angels' desperation ends up helping the Mets, with Noah Syndergaard signing - CBSSports.com
by: Nothing Personal with David Samson — CBS Sports 12m
David Samson weighs in on the Angels' decision to sign the oft-injured Syndergaard to a one-year deal
Deep Dive Into the Mets Rule 5 Decisions
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Minors 48m
The Mets have until Friday evening to decide which prospects they want to add to the 40-man roster to protect them from the Rule 5 Draft that occurs during the Winter Meetings. Though that deadlin
Noah Syndergaard says goodbye to Mets in emotional video: ‘One of the hardest things’ I’ve had to do
by: Jaclyn Hendricks — New York Post 1h
The 29-year-old pitcher posted an emotional farewell video to the franchise and his adopted city on social media Wednesday, one day after it was announced that he and the Angels had agreed to a...
Mets to announce Billy Eppler as GM this week, 4-year deal
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 2h
According to reports, the Mets will announce Billy Eppler as their new general manager sometime this week, while the deal is for four years.
Latest on Mets' post-Thor plans | 11/17/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 2h
The latest on the Mets after the departure of Noah Syndergaard, the arrival of Billy Eppler and more | Beat Report with Anthony DiComo
Noah Syndergaard thanks Mets fans for 'unbelievable support' during six years in New York
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 2h
Noah Syndergaard thanked the Mets and their fans for the past six years on Instagram.
MLB Offseason Preview: New York Mets
by: Sam Singer — Prime Time Sports Talk 2h
The New York Mets appeared to have it all at the start of this past season, then it all went wrong. What will it take to get them on track?
Tweets
apparently, the triple-vetting gave the green light aaand here we go still cautious, still hoping for the best.. #LFGM 🍎The Mets are wrapping up the Billy Eppler hire as general manager with the expectation it will be official by Friday, according to a source | @AnthonyRieber @DPLennon https://t.co/fpAiX2xlwdBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @NewsdaySports: The Mets are wrapping up the Billy Eppler hire as general manager with the expectation it will be official by Friday, according to a source | @AnthonyRieber @DPLennon https://t.co/fpAiX2xlwdBeat Writer / Columnist
I think there are #Mets fans who took "Ya gotta believe" as a legally binding contract to accept all things the team ever says or does. I tend to see it more as an ability to maintain hope in the face of overwhelming odds, not to ignore those odds.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @AnthonyDiComo: Noah Syndergaard was the second-longest tenured Met behind Jacob deGrom. That status now falls to Brandon Nimmo (unless Conforto re-signs). Want to feel old? The five longest active Mets tenures: 1. Jacob deGrom 2. Brandon Nimmo 3. Seth Lugo 4. Robert Gsellman 5. Dominic SmithBlogger / Podcaster
The Mets are wrapping up the Billy Eppler hire as general manager with the expectation it will be official by Friday, according to a source | @AnthonyRieber @DPLennon https://t.co/fpAiX2xlwdBlogger / Podcaster
atMets, if you’re reading this.. call the crib. same number, same hood. it’s all good.@TimothyRRyder Ryder for POBO!Beat Writer / Columnist
