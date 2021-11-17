New York Mets

New York Post
Noah Syndergaard says goodbye to Mets in emotional video: ‘One of the hardest things’ I’ve had to do

by: Jaclyn Hendricks New York Post 1h

The 29-year-old pitcher posted an emotional farewell video to the franchise and his adopted city on social media Wednesday, one day after it was announced that he and the Angels had agreed to a...

CBS Sports
Samson: Angels' desperation ends up helping the Mets, with Noah Syndergaard signing - CBSSports.com

by: Nothing Personal with David Samson CBS Sports 12m

David Samson weighs in on the Angels' decision to sign the oft-injured Syndergaard to a one-year deal

Mets Minors
Deep Dive Into the Mets Rule 5 Decisions

by: Michael Mayer Mets Minors 48m

The Mets have until Friday evening to decide which prospects they want to add to the 40-man roster to protect them from the Rule 5 Draft that occurs during the Winter Meetings. Though that deadlin

Mets Merized
Mets, Eppler Progressing on Four-Year Deal

by: Nate Mendelson Mets Merized Online 2h

The Mets and Billy Eppler are progressing on a four-year deal for him to become their next general manager, says MLB Network Insider Jon Heyman.Eppler, the former GM of the Angels and Yankees

WFAN
Mets to announce Billy Eppler as GM this week, 4-year deal

by: Ryan Chichester Radio.com: WFAN 2h

According to reports, the Mets will announce Billy Eppler as their new general manager sometime this week, while the deal is for four years.

Film Room
Latest on Mets' post-Thor plans | 11/17/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 2h

The latest on the Mets after the departure of Noah Syndergaard, the arrival of Billy Eppler and more | Beat Report with Anthony DiComo

SNY.tv
Noah Syndergaard thanks Mets fans for 'unbelievable support' during six years in New York

by: @snytv SNY.tv 2h

Noah Syndergaard thanked the Mets and their fans for the past six years on Instagram.

Prime Time Sports Talk
MLB Offseason Preview: New York Mets

by: Sam Singer Prime Time Sports Talk 2h

The New York Mets appeared to have it all at the start of this past season, then it all went wrong. What will it take to get them on track?

