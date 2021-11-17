New York Mets

New York Post
Mets giving ‘unbelievably competent’ Billy Eppler a four-year deal

by: Ken Davidoff New York Post 33m

The hiring of Eppler would end the Mets’ protracted, highly public search for a full-time head of baseball operations that featured more than its share of rejection.

Faith and Fear in Flushing

Fan Appreciation Month

by: Greg Prince Faith and Fear in Flushing 5m

On November 8, the Monday before last, Edgardo Alfonzo turned 48. On November 16, this past Tuesday, Dwight Gooden turned 57. So he takes his article and expands it into a book.

Larry Brown Sports
Mets gave Noah Syndergaard the cold shoulder?

by: Darryn Albert Larry Brown Sports 36m

The New York Mets may have given right-hander Noah Syndergaard the cold shoulder in free agent discussions.

Mets Merized
Buck Showalter, Brad Ausmus Emerging as Top Names for Mets Manager

by: Nate Mendelson Mets Merized Online 50m

It's time for another Mets hiring carousel.With Billy Eppler set to become the next general manager one of his first moves will be hiring a manager. Outside of pitching coach Jeremy Hefner, th

CBS Sports
MLB qualifying offer: Brandon Belt accepts Giants' $18.4 million offer; Story, Taylor, more decline - CBSSports.com

by: Mike Axisa CBS Sports 1h

Players have until Wednesday afternoon to accept or reject

Newsday
Billy Eppler's 4-year deal to become Mets GM should be announced Friday, source says | Newsday

by: Anthony Rieber Newsday 2h

The Mets were wrapping up the Billy Eppler hire as general manager on Wednesday with the expectation it will be official by Friday, according to a source. Eppler, a former Yankees executive whose most

Mets Minors
Deep Dive Into the Mets Rule 5 Decisions

by: Michael Mayer Mets Minors 3h

The Mets have until Friday evening to decide which prospects they want to add to the 40-man roster to protect them from the Rule 5 Draft that occurs during the Winter Meetings. Though that deadlin

WFAN
Mets to announce Billy Eppler as GM this week, 4-year deal

by: Ryan Chichester Radio.com: WFAN 4h

According to reports, the Mets will announce Billy Eppler as their new general manager sometime this week, while the deal is for four years.

