Fan Appreciation Month
by: Greg Prince — Faith and Fear in Flushing 4m
On November 8, the Monday before last, Edgardo Alfonzo turned 48. On November 16, this past Tuesday, Dwight Gooden turned 57. So he takes his article and expands it into a book.
Mets giving ‘unbelievably competent’ Billy Eppler a four-year deal
by: Ken Davidoff — New York Post 32m
The hiring of Eppler would end the Mets’ protracted, highly public search for a full-time head of baseball operations that featured more than its share of rejection.
Mets gave Noah Syndergaard the cold shoulder?
by: Darryn Albert — Larry Brown Sports 35m
The New York Mets may have given right-hander Noah Syndergaard the cold shoulder in free agent discussions.
Buck Showalter, Brad Ausmus Emerging as Top Names for Mets Manager
by: Nate Mendelson — Mets Merized Online 49m
It's time for another Mets hiring carousel.With Billy Eppler set to become the next general manager one of his first moves will be hiring a manager. Outside of pitching coach Jeremy Hefner, th
MLB qualifying offer: Brandon Belt accepts Giants' $18.4 million offer; Story, Taylor, more decline - CBSSports.com
by: Mike Axisa — CBS Sports 1h
Players have until Wednesday afternoon to accept or reject
Billy Eppler's 4-year deal to become Mets GM should be announced Friday, source says | Newsday
by: Anthony Rieber — Newsday 2h
The Mets were wrapping up the Billy Eppler hire as general manager on Wednesday with the expectation it will be official by Friday, according to a source. Eppler, a former Yankees executive whose most
Deep Dive Into the Mets Rule 5 Decisions
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Minors 3h
The Mets have until Friday evening to decide which prospects they want to add to the 40-man roster to protect them from the Rule 5 Draft that occurs during the Winter Meetings. Though that deadlin
Mets to announce Billy Eppler as GM this week, 4-year deal
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 4h
According to reports, the Mets will announce Billy Eppler as their new general manager sometime this week, while the deal is for four years.
Eppler better get sworn in or whatever he’s gotta do ASAP and get on the phone with StroRight-hander Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros are in agreement on a one-year, $25 million deal that includes a player option for a second season, sources tell ESPN. @BenVerlander had the deal first because of course he did.Beat Writer / Columnist
Yes, @BenVerlander was first with his brother returning to Houston. @MarkBermanFox26 had the details of the deal.Justin Verlander and the Astros have agreed to a one-year, $25 million deal with a player option for 2023, per source. @MarkBermanFox26 was on it.Beat Writer / Columnist
Globally I guess one thing to consider is that the wealth of billionaires and multi-millionaires has really exploded during the pandemic. We may see a little inflation of player salaries.Blogger / Podcaster
News breaker right here. 👑🚨IT’S OFFICIAL🚨 @JustinVerlander is signing with Houston Astros!!TV / Radio Personality
What realistically does it take to keep @STR0? 5/125?Blogger / Podcaster
RT @MLBPA_News: One Player Accepts Qualifying Offer; 13 Players DeclineBeat Writer / Columnist
