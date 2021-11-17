New York Mets

nj.com
Blue Jays’ Robbie Ray beats out Yankees’ Gerrit Cole for AL Cy Young - nj.com

by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 1h

Yankees right-hander Gerrit Cole led the American League with 16 wins in 2021, his second season pitching with a nine-year, $324-million contract.

The New York Times
Corbin Burnes and Robbie Ray Win 2021 Cy Young Awards

by: Benjamin Hoffman NY Times 31m

Milwaukee’s Corbin Burnes and Toronto’s Robbie Ray had hit rock bottom before they worked their way up to stardom.

Mets Merized
Justin Verlander to Re-Sign With Houston Astros

by: Matt Musico Mets Merized Online 53m

MLB players who received a qualifying this offseason had until 5 pm EST on Wednesday to either accept or reject it. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the only one to take the one-year, $18.4 millio

Sportsnaut
3 best Marcus Stroman free-agent destinations

by: Robbie Stratakos Sportsnaut 1h

Right-hander Marcus Stroman is one of the premier starting pitchers on the MLB free-agent market. Coming off a highly productive and reliable 2021 campaign in

Faith and Fear in Flushing

Fan Appreciation Month

by: Greg Prince Faith and Fear in Flushing 2h

On November 8, the Monday before last, Edgardo Alfonzo turned 48. On November 16, this past Tuesday, Dwight Gooden turned 57. So he takes his article and expands it into a book.

New York Post
Mets giving ‘unbelievably competent’ Billy Eppler a four-year deal

by: Ken Davidoff New York Post 2h

The hiring of Eppler would end the Mets’ protracted, highly public search for a full-time head of baseball operations that featured more than its share of rejection.

Larry Brown Sports
Mets gave Noah Syndergaard the cold shoulder?

by: Darryn Albert Larry Brown Sports 2h

The New York Mets may have given right-hander Noah Syndergaard the cold shoulder in free agent discussions.

CBS Sports
MLB qualifying offer: Brandon Belt accepts Giants' $18.4 million offer; Story, Taylor, more decline - CBSSports.com

by: Mike Axisa CBS Sports 3h

Players have until Wednesday afternoon to accept or reject

Newsday
Billy Eppler's 4-year deal to become Mets GM should be announced Friday, source says | Newsday

by: Anthony Rieber Newsday 3h

The Mets were wrapping up the Billy Eppler hire as general manager on Wednesday with the expectation it will be official by Friday, according to a source. Eppler, a former Yankees executive whose most

