Corbin Burnes and Robbie Ray Win 2021 Cy Young Awards
by: Benjamin Hoffman — NY Times 32m
Milwaukee’s Corbin Burnes and Toronto’s Robbie Ray had hit rock bottom before they worked their way up to stardom.
Justin Verlander to Re-Sign With Houston Astros
by: Matt Musico — Mets Merized Online 53m
MLB players who received a qualifying this offseason had until 5 pm EST on Wednesday to either accept or reject it. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the only one to take the one-year, $18.4 millio
3 best Marcus Stroman free-agent destinations
by: Robbie Stratakos — Sportsnaut 1h
Right-hander Marcus Stroman is one of the premier starting pitchers on the MLB free-agent market. Coming off a highly productive and reliable 2021 campaign in
Fan Appreciation Month
by: Greg Prince — Faith and Fear in Flushing 2h
On November 8, the Monday before last, Edgardo Alfonzo turned 48. On November 16, this past Tuesday, Dwight Gooden turned 57. So he takes his article and expands it into a book.
Mets giving ‘unbelievably competent’ Billy Eppler a four-year deal
by: Ken Davidoff — New York Post 2h
The hiring of Eppler would end the Mets’ protracted, highly public search for a full-time head of baseball operations that featured more than its share of rejection.
Mets gave Noah Syndergaard the cold shoulder?
by: Darryn Albert — Larry Brown Sports 2h
The New York Mets may have given right-hander Noah Syndergaard the cold shoulder in free agent discussions.
MLB qualifying offer: Brandon Belt accepts Giants' $18.4 million offer; Story, Taylor, more decline - CBSSports.com
by: Mike Axisa — CBS Sports 3h
Players have until Wednesday afternoon to accept or reject
Billy Eppler's 4-year deal to become Mets GM should be announced Friday, source says | Newsday
by: Anthony Rieber — Newsday 3h
The Mets were wrapping up the Billy Eppler hire as general manager on Wednesday with the expectation it will be official by Friday, according to a source. Eppler, a former Yankees executive whose most
