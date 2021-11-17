New York Mets

NBC Sports
68823713_thumbnail

Belt stays with Giants, accepts $18.4M qualifying offer

by: Associated Press NBC Sports 15m

First-baseman Brandon Belt will stay in San Francisco after accepting an $18.4 million qualifying offer from the Giants.

SNY.tv
68823667_thumbnail

Did Mets need to do more to keep Noah Syndergaard? | Baseball Night in NY

by: @snytv SNY.tv 19m

Did the Mets need to do more to keep Noah Syndergaard? Maybe, maybe not. On Baseball Night in NY, Doug Williams and Anthony Recker debate the recent Noah Syndergaard news.

The New York Times
17mlb-cyyoung-top-facebookjumbo

Corbin Burnes and Robbie Ray Win 2021 Cy Young Awards

by: Benjamin Hoffman NY Times 2h

Milwaukee’s Corbin Burnes and Toronto’s Robbie Ray had hit rock bottom before they worked their way up to stardom.

Mets Merized
Usatsi_13296532_154511658_lowres

Justin Verlander to Re-Sign With Houston Astros

by: Matt Musico Mets Merized Online 3h

MLB players who received a qualifying this offseason had until 5 pm EST on Wednesday to either accept or reject it. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the only one to take the one-year, $18.4 millio

Sportsnaut
Marcus-stroman-free-agent-destinations-16646009-1024x731

3 best Marcus Stroman free-agent destinations

by: Robbie Stratakos Sportsnaut 3h

Right-hander Marcus Stroman is one of the premier starting pitchers on the MLB free-agent market. Coming off a highly productive and reliable 2021 campaign in

Faith and Fear in Flushing

Fan Appreciation Month

by: Greg Prince Faith and Fear in Flushing 3h

On November 8, the Monday before last, Edgardo Alfonzo turned 48. On November 16, this past Tuesday, Dwight Gooden turned 57. So he takes his article and expands it into a book.

New York Post
Billy-eppler-mets-gm

Mets giving ‘unbelievably competent’ Billy Eppler a four-year deal

by: Ken Davidoff New York Post 4h

The hiring of Eppler would end the Mets’ protracted, highly public search for a full-time head of baseball operations that featured more than its share of rejection.

Larry Brown Sports
Noah-syndergaard

Mets gave Noah Syndergaard the cold shoulder?

by: Darryn Albert Larry Brown Sports 4h

The New York Mets may have given right-hander Noah Syndergaard the cold shoulder in free agent discussions.

