- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
AP source: Mets, Eppler near 4-year GM deal
by: AP — USA Today 16m
The New York Mets are close to completing a deal to hire Billy Eppler as general manager, according to a person...
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Belt stays with Giants, accepts $18.4M qualifying offer
by: Associated Press — NBC Sports 2h
First-baseman Brandon Belt will stay in San Francisco after accepting an $18.4 million qualifying offer from the Giants.
Did Mets need to do more to keep Noah Syndergaard? | Baseball Night in NY
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 2h
Did the Mets need to do more to keep Noah Syndergaard? Maybe, maybe not. On Baseball Night in NY, Doug Williams and Anthony Recker debate the recent Noah Syndergaard news.
Corbin Burnes and Robbie Ray Win 2021 Cy Young Awards
by: Benjamin Hoffman — NY Times 4h
Milwaukee’s Corbin Burnes and Toronto’s Robbie Ray had hit rock bottom before they worked their way up to stardom.
Justin Verlander to Re-Sign With Houston Astros
by: Matt Musico — Mets Merized Online 4h
MLB players who received a qualifying this offseason had until 5 pm EST on Wednesday to either accept or reject it. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the only one to take the one-year, $18.4 millio
3 best Marcus Stroman free-agent destinations
by: Robbie Stratakos — Sportsnaut 4h
Right-hander Marcus Stroman is one of the premier starting pitchers on the MLB free-agent market. Coming off a highly productive and reliable 2021 campaign in
Fan Appreciation Month
by: Greg Prince — Faith and Fear in Flushing 5h
On November 8, the Monday before last, Edgardo Alfonzo turned 48. On November 16, this past Tuesday, Dwight Gooden turned 57. So he takes his article and expands it into a book.
Mets giving ‘unbelievably competent’ Billy Eppler a four-year deal
by: Ken Davidoff — New York Post 5h
The hiring of Eppler would end the Mets’ protracted, highly public search for a full-time head of baseball operations that featured more than its share of rejection.
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
Thanks, Evan. I appreciate it.TV / Radio Personality
-
RT @RyanDLeaf: Thanks for the conversation today @CartonRoberts #soberlife https://t.co/NpPv3ZzzBHTV / Radio Personality
-
RT @joshsatin: Burnes had a great year and respect to him but wheeler should’ve won the CY Young. Dude pitched 50 more innings.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
I have never heard of these goggles but that is so dope!Pirates Alexander Mojica takes BP while wearing occlusion goggles, which detect when the ball is released and then blocks his vision, helping him hone his pitch-reading instincts. https://t.co/8fxP7rI2MZBlogger / Podcaster
-
I tell this to journalism classes: You don't root as a beat reporter. But you're human. Some people are nice to you; some not so much. When people with whom you had a good relationship succeed, that's great. Not sure Zack loved the NY media, at least later, but we got along.@AdamRubinMedia All because you had the gall to cheer on Wheeler. Always expect that with profiles with less than 100 followers.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets