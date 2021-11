Second Chances

Listen to Sandy describe what he was feeling during every game he pitched and then let it sink in that in his final season he went 27-9 with a 1.73 ERA. 41 GS 27 CG to lead the NL. 317 SOs in 323 IP. The greatest pitcher I ever saw and one of my all time idols.

Today In 1966: Choosing his health over the money, Los Angeles Dodgers superstar pitcher Sandy Koufax shocks the baseball world by announcing his retirement at the age of 30!