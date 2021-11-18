- IN
International Free Agent Profile: Seiya Suzuki
by: Steve Sypa — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h
The Hiroshima Toyo Carp will be posting five-time All-Star outfielder Seiya Suzuki. Does he make sense for the Mets?
The ‘Get Metsmerized’ Podcast Episode Ten: The Athletic’s Keith Law
by: Sal Manzo — Mets Merized Online 54s
Mets fans, episode ten is here with a very special guest!This week, Mike and I are joined by the great Keith Law, long-time author and senior baseball writer for The Athletic.Keith shares
New York Mets have themselves to blame for Noah Syndergaard leaving
by: David Hill — Fansided: Call To The Pen 21m
2022 is going to have a very different look for the New York Mets. Noah Syndergaard will be on the mound, but he will be wearing an Angels jersey instead. ...
Mets need to get moving, especially on starting pitching market | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — Metro News 31m
Every passing second is a second wasted for the Mets.
Evaluating Michael Conforto’s free agent market after rejecting the qualifying offer
by: Ernesto Cova — Franchise Sports 1h
After rejecting the qualifying offer, Michael Conforto heads to the open market. [...]
Talent at the Top
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 2h
Get a look at the Mets top five prospects in the organization, including Francisco Álvarez, Brett Baty and Ronny Mauricio and more. Check out http://m.mlb.co...
Mets Card of the Week: 1963 Richie Ashburn
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 2h
OPEN THREAD - 2022 Rotation (Part 2)
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 2h
We talked earlier about what would be your 5-man 2022 opening day rotation, just using current members of the team, and projecting they ar...
Q. Will this guy become head of Mets Baseball Operations? No.
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2h
A white flashes at Point72 Capital. Suddenly, a man appears. He speaks! In your own paltry, limited way. You have no *idea* how far you still have to go. But instead of using the last year to cha…
A very important part of this new agreement.Huge news. MLB teams received a memo today detailing how they will be responsible for minor league housing moving forward. The biggest takeaway? Minor leaguers are no longer responsible for leases. Teams are. https://t.co/yuJvjfMBksBlogger / Podcaster
RT @MetsmerizedPOD: Episode #10 is here! @keithlaw joins @mikemayer22 & @SalManzo31 to discuss Billy Eppler, the chaotic GM search that was, free agency & much more! Listen & subscribe below! #LGM @Metsmerized Apple: https://t.co/mM73G20lp1 Anchor: https://t.co/7fNImFFYT0 https://t.co/vpMy0DHukyBlog / Website
Most assists by a pitcher in 2021: Dallas Keuchel: 40 Max Fried: 37 Taijuan Walker: 33 @tai_walker @Metsmerized #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
The ‘Get Metsmerized’ Podcast Episode Ten: The Athletic’s Keith Law https://t.co/V9reCjLfccBlog / Website
RT @Tramscout42: Congrats to NY Mets scout, Marlin McPhail @mmcphail24 (far left) for his induction into the Georgia Scouts Association HOF… one of the finest and most hard working scouts in the game… has been a member of the Mets organization for 30+ years, as player, coach and scout #LGM https://t.co/bfURg6rol6Minors
RT @mikemayer22: Teams will now be responsible for Minor League housing. Awesome news. https://t.co/Vzqs2GLLQ4Blogger / Podcaster
