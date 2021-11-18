- IN
Two Weeks Until A Possible Lockout
by: Rich Sparago — Mets Merized Online 2h
Major League Baseball faces a possible lockout two weeks from today, December 2, 2021, unless the owners and players reach a new Collective Bargaining Agreement.If the owners impose a lockout,
2021 Mets Report Card: José Peraza, INF
by: Dan Quinones — Mets Merized Online 55s
Player Data: Age: 27 (4/30/1994), B/T: R/RPrimary Stats: 64 G, 154 PA, .204 BA, .266 OBP, .380 SLG, .646 OPS, 29 H, 6 HR, 20 RBI, 9 BB, 26 SOAdvanced Stats: 79 wRC+, 16.9% K%, 5.8% BB%, .2
Mets’ reported choice for general manager should relieve concerned fans
by: Ian Casselberry — The Comeback 2h
The New York Mets are reportedly set to announce Billy Eppler as their new general manager, after several candidates declined interest.
Billy Eppler, Noah Syndergaard, and more Mets news | Shea Anything
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 3h
Doug Williams and Keith Hernandez drop an all-new episode of the Shea Anything podcast presented by Verizon.
Do Mets Fans Want Good Players?
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 3h
Noah Syndergaard shocked New York Mets fans when he accepted a one year deal from the Los Angeles Angels for one year for $21 million. That was worth more than the $18.4 million qualifying offer fr…
2022 Golden Days Era Committee Candidate: Gil Hodges
by: Jay Jaffe — FanGraphs 3h
One of the most popular players and managers in his day, Hodges is the ultimate hard-luck Hall of Fame candidate.
Here are 5 potential Mets managerial candidates - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 3h
There are some clues as to whom Billy Eppler will consider and potentially interview for the position.
MLB rumors: Astros angling for another Yankees free agency target - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 4h
The Yankees and Astros are going head-to-head in free agency, and Houston already beat New York in the Justin Verlander sweepstakes.
2021 Mets Report Card: José Peraza, INF https://t.co/tzvahE0Yg4Blog / Website
thank you @JakeTsCards for the Jeff McNeil mini black shimmer Bowman 1st!! (Baty for reference; so mini!)Beat Writer / Columnist
New Post: 2021 Mets Report Card: José Peraza, INF https://t.co/8GmPszIm0e #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
.@ColinHolderman speaks on the level of talent at the @MLBazFallLeague, team chemistry and getting some work in against some of the game’s best young hitters. Check out what else the @Mets pitching prospect had to say.Minors
Here's a look at our start times for the 2022 season. It's never too early to start planning for summer.Minors
GRAB YOUR SPRING TRAINING OPENING DAY TICKETS TOMORROW AT 10AM ET! https://t.co/x7G1nH66VYSuper Fan
