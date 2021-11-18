New York Mets

Mets Merized
Two Weeks Until A Possible Lockout

by: Rich Sparago Mets Merized Online 2h

Major League Baseball faces a possible lockout two weeks from today, December 2, 2021, unless the owners and players reach a new Collective Bargaining Agreement.If the owners impose a lockout,

2021 Mets Report Card: José Peraza, INF

by: Dan Quinones Mets Merized Online 55s

Player Data: Age: 27 (4/30/1994), B/T: R/RPrimary Stats: 64 G, 154 PA, .204 BA, .266 OBP, .380 SLG, .646 OPS, 29 H, 6 HR, 20 RBI, 9 BB, 26 SOAdvanced Stats: 79 wRC+, 16.9% K%, 5.8% BB%, .2

Mets’ reported choice for general manager should relieve concerned fans

by: Ian Casselberry The Comeback 2h

The New York Mets are reportedly set to announce Billy Eppler as their new general manager, after several candidates declined interest.

Billy Eppler, Noah Syndergaard, and more Mets news | Shea Anything

by: @snytv SNY.tv 3h

Doug Williams and Keith Hernandez drop an all-new episode of the Shea Anything podcast presented by Verizon.

Billy Eppler, Noah Syndergaard, and more Mets news

by: N/A Shea Anything 3h

Do Mets Fans Want Good Players?

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 3h

Noah Syndergaard shocked New York Mets fans when he accepted a one year deal from the Los Angeles Angels for one year for $21 million. That was worth more than the $18.4 million qualifying offer fr…

2022 Golden Days Era Committee Candidate: Gil Hodges

by: Jay Jaffe FanGraphs 3h

One of the most popular players and managers in his day, Hodges is the ultimate hard-luck Hall of Fame candidate.

Here are 5 potential Mets managerial candidates - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 3h

There are some clues as to whom Billy Eppler will consider and potentially interview for the position.

MLB rumors: Astros angling for another Yankees free agency target - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 4h

The Yankees and Astros are going head-to-head in free agency, and Houston already beat New York in the Justin Verlander sweepstakes.

