Report: Mets, Billy Eppler near 4-year GM deal

by: Associated Press NBC Sports 48m

The Mets are close to completing a deal to hire Billy Eppler as general manager, according to a report.

Mets Merized
Ohtani, Harper Take Home MVP Awards

by: Patrick Glynn Mets Merized Online 14m

Shohei Ohtani and Bryce Harper were named American League and National League Most Valuable Players Thursday night.Ohtani had a historic 2021 season where he mashed 46 homers, knocked in 100 r

The New York Times
Angels' Shohei Ohtani Wins AL MVP Award

by: James Wagner NY Times 19m

The Angels’ two-way star inspires extreme devotion from his most ardent supporters. Baseball writers agreed, unanimously giving him the A.L.’s Most Valuable Player Award.

Newsday
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper has been named the NL MVP | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 37m

(AP) -- Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper has been named the NL MVP.

SNY.tv
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred discusses upcoming potential work stoppage: 'Time is becoming an issue'

by: @snytv SNY.tv 50m

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred spoke at the owners meetings in Chicago on Thursday, and while he touched on a number of topics, the most pressing issue was the league’s potential upcoming work stoppage.

SNY Mets

Billy Eppler, Noah Syndergaard, and more Mets news | Shea Anything | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 1h

Doug Williams and Keith Hernandez drop an all-new episode of the Shea Anything podcast presented by @Verizon, as the guys discuss the recent departure of pit...

The Comeback
Mets’ reported choice for general manager should relieve concerned fans

by: Ian Casselberry The Comeback 4h

The New York Mets are reportedly set to announce Billy Eppler as their new general manager, after several candidates declined interest.

Shea Anything

Billy Eppler, Noah Syndergaard, and more Mets news

by: N/A Shea Anything 5h

