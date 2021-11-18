- IN
Rob Manfred doesn't sound opposed to a lockout, which is looming | Newsday
by: David Lennon — Newsday 33m
CHICAGO -- Commissioner Rob Manfred didn’t go as far as to say there would be a lockout when the collective bargaining agreement expires at midnight on Dec. 1. Then again, he certainly didn’t sound al
Ohtani, Harper Take Home MVP Awards
by: Patrick Glynn — Mets Merized Online 14m
Shohei Ohtani and Bryce Harper were named American League and National League Most Valuable Players Thursday night.Ohtani had a historic 2021 season where he mashed 46 homers, knocked in 100 r
Angels' Shohei Ohtani Wins AL MVP Award
by: James Wagner — NY Times 19m
The Angels’ two-way star inspires extreme devotion from his most ardent supporters. Baseball writers agreed, unanimously giving him the A.L.’s Most Valuable Player Award.
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper has been named the NL MVP | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 37m
(AP) -- Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper has been named the NL MVP.
Report: Mets, Billy Eppler near 4-year GM deal
by: Associated Press — NBC Sports 48m
The Mets are close to completing a deal to hire Billy Eppler as general manager, according to a report.
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred discusses upcoming potential work stoppage: 'Time is becoming an issue'
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 50m
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred spoke at the owners meetings in Chicago on Thursday, and while he touched on a number of topics, the most pressing issue was the league’s potential upcoming work stoppage.
Billy Eppler, Noah Syndergaard, and more Mets news | Shea Anything | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 1h
Doug Williams and Keith Hernandez drop an all-new episode of the Shea Anything podcast presented by @Verizon, as the guys discuss the recent departure of pit...
Mets’ reported choice for general manager should relieve concerned fans
by: Ian Casselberry — The Comeback 4h
The New York Mets are reportedly set to announce Billy Eppler as their new general manager, after several candidates declined interest.
