- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Interested in Bringing Back Steven Matz
by: Michael Garaffa — Mets Merized Online 1h
Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported that the Mets are interesting in a reunion with starting pitcher Steven Matz.Matz, 30, spent six full seasons with the Mets before being traded to the Blue Jay
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Mets News: Billy Eppler Officially Signs 4-Year Contract to Become General Manager
by: Rob Goldberg — Bleacher Report 5m
Epstein, Beane, David Stearns
Mets officially name Billy Eppler new general manager - The Athletic
by: Ken Rosenthal and The Athletic Staff — The Athletic 1m
Eppler, 46, was fired by the Angels on the final day of the 2020 season. He was let go with one year remaining on his contract, which had been quietly extended in July 2020.
Mets hire Billy Eppler as general manager
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 4m
The Mets are hiring former Los Angeles Angels and New York Yankees executive Billy Eppler as general manager.
Mets name Billy Eppler general manager
by: Chris McShane — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 8m
The team finally has someone in charge of its front office.
Billy Eppler: NY Mets general manager biggest priorities
by: Justin Toscano — LoHud 12m
Here are the five biggest priorities for the Mets' new general manager after naming Billy Eppler to the post.
METS NAME BILLY EPPLER GENERAL MANAGER
by: New York Mets — MLB: Official New York Mets Blog 21m
FLUSHING, N.Y., November 18, 2021 — The New York Mets today announced the team has signed Billy Eppler to a 4-year contract to be the…
Report: Mets interested in reunion with Matz
by: Simon Sharkey-Gotlieb — The Score 26m
The New York Mets are eyeing a former member in free agency.New York is interested in signing left-hander Steven Matz, whom it traded to the Toronto Blue Jays last winter, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.Matz, a Long Island native, spent his first six seasons in Flushing, helping the Mets to a...
Low-key introduction set for Mets GM Billy Eppler on Friday | Newsday
by: Anthony Rieber — Newsday 38m
Usually, a team likes to trot out a pricey free agent acquisition or make a major trade ahead of the day it begins selling tickets for next season. The Mets, though, will likely have to "settle" for i
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
I still cannot believe the Mets gave 4 years to their like 11th choice.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Billy Eppler towers over NYC in epic Mets graphicWelcome to the #Mets, Billy Eppler! https://t.co/TP5tIaRT1JBeat Writer / Columnist
-
5 questions Mets GM Billy Eppler needs to answer as his tenure begins (via @DannyAbriano) https://t.co/03XJdrou14TV / Radio Network
-
“Billy has the experience, character, and respect of the baseball community that will allow him to attract the players and front office talent to lead the Mets forward.” #LGM ~ @StevenACohen2 on Billy Eppler.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @NateAndFoxCards: @AliesMLB @MetsDelusional @Mets Hahahahahahaha - Angels fanBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @jonbernhardt: wait the Mets had to settle for "the guy whose mess the current Angels guy, who just swooped in and plunked Thor, is having to clean up"? that's not the funniest possible hire but it's solidly top 20Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets