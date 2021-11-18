New York Mets

Mets Merized
Mets Interested in Bringing Back Steven Matz

by: Michael Garaffa Mets Merized Online 1h

Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported that the Mets are interesting in a reunion with starting pitcher Steven Matz.Matz, 30, spent six full seasons with the Mets before being traded to the Blue Jay

Bleacher Report
Mets News: Billy Eppler Officially Signs 4-Year Contract to Become General Manager

by: Rob Goldberg Bleacher Report 5m

Epstein, Beane, David Stearns

The Athletic
Mets officially name Billy Eppler new general manager - The Athletic

by: Ken Rosenthal and The Athletic Staff The Athletic 1m

Eppler, 46, was fired by the Angels on the final day of the 2020 season. He was let go with one year remaining on his contract, which had been quietly extended in July 2020.

SNY.tv
Mets hire Billy Eppler as general manager

by: @snytv SNY.tv 4m

The Mets are hiring former Los Angeles Angels and New York Yankees executive Billy Eppler as general manager.

Amazin' Avenue
Mets name Billy Eppler general manager

by: Chris McShane SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 8m

The team finally has someone in charge of its front office.

Lohud
Billy Eppler: NY Mets general manager biggest priorities

by: Justin Toscano LoHud 12m

Here are the five biggest priorities for the Mets' new general manager after naming Billy Eppler to the post.

Official New York Mets Blog
METS NAME BILLY EPPLER GENERAL MANAGER

by: New York Mets MLB: Official New York Mets Blog 21m

FLUSHING, N.Y., November 18, 2021 — The New York Mets today announced the team has signed Billy Eppler to a 4-year contract to be the…

The Score
Report: Mets interested in reunion with Matz

by: Simon Sharkey-Gotlieb The Score 26m

The New York Mets are eyeing a former member in free agency.New York is interested in signing left-hander Steven Matz, whom it traded to the Toronto Blue Jays last winter, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.Matz, a Long Island native, spent his first six seasons in Flushing, helping the Mets to a...

Newsday
Low-key introduction set for Mets GM Billy Eppler on Friday | Newsday

by: Anthony Rieber Newsday 38m

Usually, a team likes to trot out a pricey free agent acquisition or make a major trade ahead of the day it begins selling tickets for next season. The Mets, though, will likely have to "settle" for i

