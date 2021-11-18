New York Mets

SNY.tv
Mets hire Billy Eppler as general manager

The Mets are hiring former Los Angeles Angels and New York Yankees executive Billy Eppler as general manager.

Bleacher Report
Mets News: Billy Eppler Officially Signs 4-Year Contract to Become General Manager

Epstein, Beane, David Stearns

Amazin' Avenue
Mets name Billy Eppler general manager

The team finally has someone in charge of its front office.

Lohud
Billy Eppler: NY Mets general manager biggest priorities

Here are the five biggest priorities for the Mets' new general manager after naming Billy Eppler to the post.

Official New York Mets Blog
METS NAME BILLY EPPLER GENERAL MANAGER

FLUSHING, N.Y., November 18, 2021 — The New York Mets today announced the team has signed Billy Eppler to a 4-year contract to be the…

The Score
Report: Mets interested in reunion with Matz

The New York Mets are eyeing a former member in free agency.New York is interested in signing left-hander Steven Matz, whom it traded to the Toronto Blue Jays last winter, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.Matz, a Long Island native, spent his first six seasons in Flushing, helping the Mets to a...

Newsday
Low-key introduction set for Mets GM Billy Eppler on Friday | Newsday

Usually, a team likes to trot out a pricey free agent acquisition or make a major trade ahead of the day it begins selling tickets for next season. The Mets, though, will likely have to "settle" for i

SNY Mets

How Max Scherzer could sign with Mets | Mets Hot Stove | SNY

On Mets Hot Stove, Steve Gelbs and Jim Duquette talk about whether Max Scherzer is a real option for the New York Mets. Jim believes it would take a record d...

