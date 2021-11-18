New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Mlb_fallback_2

Press release: Mets name Billy Eppler general manager

by: N/A MLB: Mets 2h

FLUSHING, N.Y., November 18, 2021 – The New York Mets today announced the team has signed Billy Eppler to a 4-year contract to be the club’s 16th General Manager. Eppler, 46, served as the Los Angeles Angels General Manager from 2015-2020 and worked for the New York Yankees in a

More Recent New York Mets Articles

CBS Sports
68859903_thumbnail

Mets GM search: Billy Eppler, former Angels general manager, agrees on four-year deal with New York - CBSSports.com

by: R.J. Anderson CBS Sports 2h

Eppler was let go by the Angels following the 2020 season

Bleacher Report
68859641_thumbnail

Mets News: Billy Eppler Officially Signs 4-Year Contract to Become General Manager

by: Rob Goldberg Bleacher Report 2h

Epstein, Beane, David Stearns

Yardbarker
68861210_thumbnail

Mets name ex-Angels GM Billy Eppler new general manager

by: Adam Stites, Yardbarker Yardbarker 40m

Prior to his time with the Angels, Eppler was the assistant general manager and director of professional scouting for the New York Yankees.

ESPN
68861062_thumbnail

Eppler receives 4-year contract to be Mets GM

by: Associated Press ESPN 43m

Billy Eppler gets a four-year contract to become the New York Mets's fifth general manager in 13 months, the team announced Thursday.

CBS New York
Billy-eppler

Eppler Gets 4-Year Deal To Become Mets General Manager

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York 45m

Eppler gets a four-year contract to become the Mets' fifth head of baseball operations in 13 months.

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
SNY Mets

Steve Cohen, Sandy Alderson and newly hired GM Billy Eppler speak live | Mets News Conference | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 52m

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen and team president Sandy Alderson speak live and introduce general manager Billy Eppler.Watch More: https://on.sny.tv/izZbK6L...

USA Today
68860789_thumbnail

Eppler gets 4-year deal to become Mets general manager

by: AP USA Today 1h

The New York Mets have hired Billy Eppler as their general manager, giving him a four-year contract

Mets Minors
68860594_thumbnail

Minor Leaguers Housing Now MLB Responsibility

by: John Sheridan Mets Minors 1h

Josh Norris of Baseball America reports Major League Baseball will officially provide housing for Minor League players. The biggest provision of the new rule is no player will have to sign a lease o

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets