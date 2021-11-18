New York Mets

Mets announce hiring of Billy Eppler as GM

The New York Mets put an end to their long general-manager saga by announcing the hiring of Billy Eppler on Thursday. Eppler, 46, previously served as the Los Angeles Angels’ general manager from 2015-20. Before that, he was a member of the New York Yankees’ front office for over a decade, serving...

New York Post
Rob Manfred talking like there will be an MLB lockout

The Hot Stove League is cooking and the Mets need players as badly as Bonnie Tyler needs a hero. 

CBS Sports
Mets GM search: Billy Eppler, former Angels general manager, agrees on four-year deal with New York - CBSSports.com

Eppler was let go by the Angels following the 2020 season

Bleacher Report
Mets News: Billy Eppler Officially Signs 4-Year Contract to Become General Manager

Epstein, Beane, David Stearns

MLB: Mets.com
Mauricio doubles twice in LIDOM

Here's a look at Thursday’s top performers in the Fall and Winter Leagues from the top prospects in each team's farm systems.

Yardbarker
Mets name ex-Angels GM Billy Eppler new general manager

Prior to his time with the Angels, Eppler was the assistant general manager and director of professional scouting for the New York Yankees.

ESPN
Eppler receives 4-year contract to be Mets GM

Billy Eppler gets a four-year contract to become the New York Mets's fifth general manager in 13 months, the team announced Thursday.

CBS New York
Eppler Gets 4-Year Deal To Become Mets General Manager

Eppler gets a four-year contract to become the Mets' fifth head of baseball operations in 13 months.

