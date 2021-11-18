- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets announce hiring of Billy Eppler as GM - Metro US
by: Metro US — Metro News 37m
The New York Mets put an end to their long general-manager saga by announcing the hiring of Billy Eppler on Thursday. Eppler, 46, previously served as the Los Angeles Angels’ general manager from 2015-20. Before that, he was a member of the New York Yankees’ front office for over a decade, serving...
