Yesterday (11/18/21) in Arizona and Winter Ball: Mauricio 2 for 4, 2 doubles
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 1h
Arizona Fall League - Mesa Solar Sox 3 Salt River Rafters 1 ( Box Score ) Brett Baty , Hayden Senger , Wilmer Rey...
Morning Briefing: Another GM Tenure Begins in Queens
by: Johnluke Chaparro — Mets Merized Online 24m
Good morning, Mets fans!On Thursday, the Mets officially announced the hiring of Billy Eppler as the new general manager. Steve Cohen and Sandy Alderson will make the announcement of the new h
Mets announce hiring of Billy Eppler as GM - Metro US
by: Metro US — Metro News 5h
The New York Mets put an end to their long general-manager saga by announcing the hiring of Billy Eppler on Thursday. Eppler, 46, previously served as the Los Angeles Angels’ general manager from 2015-20. Before that, he was a member of the New York Yankees’ front office for over a decade, serving...
Rob Manfred talking like there will be an MLB lockout
by: Ken Davidoff — New York Post 6h
The Hot Stove League is cooking and the Mets need players as badly as Bonnie Tyler needs a hero.
Mets GM search: Billy Eppler, former Angels general manager, agrees on four-year deal with New York - CBSSports.com
by: R.J. Anderson — CBS Sports 10h
Eppler was let go by the Angels following the 2020 season
Mets News: Billy Eppler Officially Signs 4-Year Contract to Become General Manager
by: Rob Goldberg — Bleacher Report 10h
Epstein, Beane, David Stearns
Mauricio doubles twice in LIDOM
by: Nick Trujillo — MLB: Mets 7h
Here's a look at Thursday’s top performers in the Fall and Winter Leagues from the top prospects in each team's farm systems.
Mets name ex-Angels GM Billy Eppler new general manager
by: Adam Stites, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 9h
Prior to his time with the Angels, Eppler was the assistant general manager and director of professional scouting for the New York Yankees.
RT @mikemayer22: Ronny Mauricio went 2-for-4 with two doubles and a run scored last night in the Dominican Winter League. He's now slashing .286/.308/.460 through 18 games.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @mikemayer22: GMs in Mets history: George Weiss Bing Devine Johnny Murphy Bob Scheffing Joe McDonald Frank Cashen Jerry Hunsicker Al Harazin Joe McIlvaine Steve Phillips Jim Duquette Omar Minaya Sandy Alderson Brodie Van Wagenen Jared Porter Billy EpplerBlog / Website
I use to tweet that all the time, but everyone was like 4 aces! Leave Dan alone... where did Dan get a job after his #Mets tenure? Doing some stuff for Texas, but never a #1 anymore - nor was he ever.Blogger / Podcaster
Want to know one of the biggest reasons the #Mets rotation never really maximized their talent together? Lack of investment in new technology (Wilpons) and having one of the worst pitching coaches in baseball, Dan Warthen, managing them.Blogger / Podcaster
Bradford Doolittle: Way-too-early 2022 MLB awards predictions https://t.co/ubSkEpKgsCBeat Writer / Columnist
Morning Briefing: Another GM Tenure Begins in Queens https://t.co/Rx6oi9qrsCBlog / Website
