New York Mets

Mack's Mets
Yesterday (11/18/21) in Arizona and Winter Ball: Mauricio 2 for 4, 2 doubles

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 1h

Arizona Fall League -  Mesa Solar Sox 3 Salt River Rafters 1   ( Box Score ) Brett Baty ,  Hayden Senger ,  Wilmer Rey...

Mets Merized
Morning Briefing: Another GM Tenure Begins in Queens

by: Johnluke Chaparro Mets Merized Online 24m

Good morning, Mets fans!On Thursday, the Mets officially announced the hiring of Billy Eppler as the new general manager. Steve Cohen and Sandy Alderson will make the announcement of the new h

Metro News
Mets announce hiring of Billy Eppler as GM - Metro US

by: Metro US Metro News 5h

The New York Mets put an end to their long general-manager saga by announcing the hiring of Billy Eppler on Thursday. Eppler, 46, previously served as the Los Angeles Angels’ general manager from 2015-20. Before that, he was a member of the New York Yankees’ front office for over a decade, serving...

New York Post
Rob Manfred talking like there will be an MLB lockout

by: Ken Davidoff New York Post 6h

The Hot Stove League is cooking and the Mets need players as badly as Bonnie Tyler needs a hero. 

CBS Sports
Mets GM search: Billy Eppler, former Angels general manager, agrees on four-year deal with New York - CBSSports.com

by: R.J. Anderson CBS Sports 10h

Eppler was let go by the Angels following the 2020 season

Bleacher Report
Mets News: Billy Eppler Officially Signs 4-Year Contract to Become General Manager

by: Rob Goldberg Bleacher Report 10h

Epstein, Beane, David Stearns

MLB: Mets.com
Mauricio doubles twice in LIDOM

by: Nick Trujillo MLB: Mets 7h

Here's a look at Thursday’s top performers in the Fall and Winter Leagues from the top prospects in each team's farm systems.

Yardbarker
Mets name ex-Angels GM Billy Eppler new general manager

by: Adam Stites, Yardbarker Yardbarker 9h

Prior to his time with the Angels, Eppler was the assistant general manager and director of professional scouting for the New York Yankees.

