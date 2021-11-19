- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Meet the Mets’ new GM: Ex-Yankees executive Billy Eppler - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 2h
Former New York Yankees executive Billy Eppler is the next general manager of the New York Mets.
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Mets news: Billy Eppler to be introduced as GM on SNY
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 19m
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Thursday, in case you missed it...
New York Mets finally get someone to take GM role
by: David Hill — Fansided: Call To The Pen 28m
The New York Mets' long search is over. After seeing candidate after candidate refuse to even interview for a position in the front office, their search fo...
Ronny Mauricio Smacks Two Doubles in Winter Ball
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 29m
Dominican Winter LeagueSS Ronny Mauricio 2-for-4, R, 2 2B, .286/.308/.460Mauricio, 20, had two doubles in the Tigres del Licey loss on Thursday night. As you can see Mauricio has picked up
Be yourself, don't lie to the fans -- and win: Advice for new Mets GM Billy Eppler
by: Buster Olney, ESPN Senior Writer — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 36m
Before the new Mets GM officially takes the reins, we gathered some advice for Eppler from executives around New York and all of baseball -- anonymously, of course.
Mets to introduce Eppler, and could one of the "Five Aces" be coming home?
by: Justin Mears — Just Mets 43m
New York will officially introduce their new general manager on Friday afternoon. Plus, could the club look to bring back on of their former vaunted pitchers?
New Mets GM Billy Eppler’s history of stunning MLB coups and brutal busts
by: Greg Joyce — New York Post 1h
What kind of GM will Billy Eppler be for the Mets? Let's take a look at some of his biggest deals and find out.
Mets Morning News for November 19, 2021
by: Christian Romo — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h
Your Friday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.
Ronny Mauricio Smacks Two Doubles
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Minors 1h
Dominican Winter LeagueRonny Mauricio 2-for-4, R, 2 2B, .286/.308/.460Mauricio, 20, had two doubles in the Tigres del Licey loss on Thursday night. As you can see Mauricio has picked up tw
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
Blog / Website
-
TODAY: Steve Cohen and Sandy Alderson introduce Billy Eppler as the new GM of the Mets. @martinonyc and @Jim_Duquette host our coverage on SNY and on our digital platforms. 📺: SNY 💻: Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, https://t.co/536pkz3Tpx ⏰: 12:30 p.m.TV / Radio Network
-
Since the ER became official in both leagues in 1913, only one rookie has recorded an ERA under 3.00 & struck out 250+ batters. Answer: Dwight Gooden, 1984 @DocGooden16 #Mets #LGM#OTD in 1984, Doc Gooden won the NL Rookie of the Year Award. https://t.co/8w05JrGh2ABlogger / Podcaster
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Britt_Ghiroli: Now that the Mets have a GM, Buck Showalter has to be considered a strong candidate to return to the dugout. Need veteran, experience after the org parted ways with Luis Rojas.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Feinsand: Commissioner Rob Manfred talks CBA as owners meetings come to an end: https://t.co/sBYQeoBmAhBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets