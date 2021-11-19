- IN
MMO Free Agent Profile: Freddie Freeman, 1B
by: Matt Musico — Mets Merized Online 1h
Freddie FreemanPosition: 1BBats/Throws: L/RAge: 32 (9/12/1989)Traditional Stats: 159 games, .300/.393/.503, 25 2B, 31 HR, 83 RBIAdvanced Stats: 135 wRC+, 4.5 fWAR, .379 WOBADefensive Sta
The Journal News
by: Associated Press — LoHud 18m
Press Release: Mets Name Billy Eppler General Manager
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 54m
The New York Mets today announced the team has signed Billy Eppler to a 4-year contract to be the club’s 16th General Manager. Eppler, 46,...
Mets Manager Search: Is Joe Espada a good choice for the Mets? | Baseball Night in NY | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 56m
On BNNY, Andy Martino gives an update on the Mets managerial search and Jim Duquette gives an explanation on why Joe Espada could be a good fit for New York....
Mets name Billy Eppler as team’s new general manager
by: Kiyoshi Mio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images — Radio.com: WFAN 1h
Eppler, a former assistant to Brian Cashman, led the Angels’ front office when the team signed 2021 AL MVP Shohei Ohtani in 2017. But during Eppler’s tenure, the team never made the playoffs, and he was let go in 2020.
Steven Matz Would Help, But Isn’t Enough
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 1h
According to recent rumors, the New York Mets are interested in a Steven Matz reunion. Given Matz’s love of the Mets and his 2021 season, it makes sense. With the Toronto Blue Jays, Matz made…
Spider-Man. Will this guy manage the Mets? No.
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2h
Maybe what the Mets need is a hometown hero. Someone who is from Queens and grew up a Mets fan. Spider-Man has been attending games since the 1970s (seen here in his throwback New York Giants cap)…
Let’s find the Mets starting pitching, Part 1
by: Chris McShane — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h
As always, the Mets need pitching this offseason.
Mets should lock Marte up.Outfield market is moving fast. Marte is the clear leader in CF. But many corner OF are coveted, including Castellanos, Conforto, Garcia, Schwarber, Rosario, Canha, Soler and Pederson (plus Bryant and Taylor who are INF-OF). Garcia, Canha, Bryant and Taylor all can play CF, too.Beat Writer / Columnist
Impressive strikeout numbers continue for Metoyer, although he's coupled that with 9 walks and a 5.40 ERA. A tantalizing talent but a tough call when it comes to the 40 man.Brian Metoyer has fanned 16 batters through ten innings pitched in the @MLBazFallLeague so far. 💪 https://t.co/V9bd5ogt0fBlogger / Podcaster
RT @MetsFarmReport: Happy birthday to @Mets top prospect, Francisco Álvarez! 🥳🎁🎈Minors
It’s a good time to need some OF help. Let’s get this ****, Let’s get this ****, Let’s get this ****, Let’s get this **** #LGMOutfield market is moving fast. Marte is the clear leader in CF. But many corner OF are coveted, including Castellanos, Conforto, Garcia, Schwarber, Rosario, Canha, Soler and Pederson (plus Bryant and Taylor who are INF-OF). Garcia, Canha, Bryant and Taylor all can play CF, too.Blogger / Podcaster
Hopefully today’s press conference is on Mets social media so we don’t have to Support The Wilpons by watching their TV network. I know you guys always took the boycott very seriously.Blogger / Podcaster
Players with 250+ homers, 100+ stolen bases & a .390 or better OBP in their first 10 major league seasons: Mickey Mantle Jeff Bagwell Barry Bonds Vladimir Guerrero Chipper Jones Mike Trout Bryce Harper @bryceharper3Blogger / Podcaster
