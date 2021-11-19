New York Mets

Mets Manager Search: Is Joe Espada a good choice for the Mets? | Baseball Night in NY | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 57m

On BNNY, Andy Martino gives an update on the Mets managerial search and Jim Duquette gives an explanation on why Joe Espada could be a good fit for New York....

Lohud

The Journal News

by: Associated Press LoHud 18m

Mack's Mets
68876180_thumbnail

Press Release: Mets Name Billy Eppler General Manager

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 55m

  The New York Mets today announced the team has signed Billy Eppler to a 4-year contract to be the club’s 16th General Manager. Eppler, 46,...

WFAN
68875853_thumbnail

Mets name Billy Eppler as team’s new general manager

by: Kiyoshi Mio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Radio.com: WFAN 1h

Eppler, a former assistant to Brian Cashman, led the Angels’ front office when the team signed 2021 AL MVP Shohei Ohtani in 2017. But during Eppler’s tenure, the team never made the playoffs, and he was let go in 2020.

Mets Daddy

Steven Matz Would Help, But Isn’t Enough

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 1h

According to recent rumors, the New York Mets are interested in a Steven Matz reunion. Given Matz’s love of the Mets and his 2021 season, it makes sense. With the Toronto Blue Jays, Matz made…

Mets Merized
68875045_thumbnail

MMO Free Agent Profile: Freddie Freeman, 1B

by: Matt Musico Mets Merized Online 1h

Freddie FreemanPosition: 1BBats/Throws: L/RAge: 32 (9/12/1989)Traditional Stats: 159 games, .300/.393/.503, 25 2B, 31 HR, 83 RBIAdvanced Stats: 135 wRC+, 4.5 fWAR, .379 WOBADefensive Sta

The Mets Police
68874609_thumbnail

Spider-Man. Will this guy manage the Mets? No.

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2h

Maybe what the Mets need is a hometown hero.  Someone who is from Queens and grew up a Mets fan. Spider-Man has been attending games since the 1970s (seen here in his throwback New York Giants cap)…

Amazin' Avenue
68874328_thumbnail

Let’s find the Mets starting pitching, Part 1

by: Chris McShane SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h

As always, the Mets need pitching this offseason.

