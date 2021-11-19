New York Mets

WFAN
Syndergaard: Leaving Mets was 'hardest decision of my life'

by: Ryan Chichester Radio.com: WFAN 43m

In his introductory press conference with the Angels on Friday, Noah Syndergaard said leaving the Mets was “the hardest decision of my life.”

ESPN
by: Associated Press ESPN 45s

Pitcher Noah Syndergaard said the New York Mets' preoccupation with replacing its front office was a reason he chose to sign with the Los Angeles Angels.

The Athletic
Why Noah Syndergaard and the Angels believe a one-year deal can be mutually beneficial – The Athletic

by: Sam Blum The Athletic 8m

“The Angels were the first one calling,” Syndergaard said. “I take great pride in that."

SNY.tv
MLB Insider on Mets GM Billy Eppler’s authority, owner Steve Cohen’s plans to spend big | Andy Martino

by: @snytv SNY.tv 10m

Following new Mets GM Billy Eppler’s introductory news conference, SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino shared his thoughts on what lies ahead for Eppler and the team.

The Score
by: Tom Ruminski The Score 11m

Noah Syndergaard had a tough time leaving the New York Mets in free agency."It was the hardest decision of my life, but I definitely think I made the right decision," Syndergaard said Friday when asked about his choice to sign with the Los Angeles Angels, according to Sam Blum of The Athletic. The...

The Mets Police
Keith Hernandez shares image of book “Just released.”

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 34m

Keith Hernandez, who reportedly once attended a New Year’s Eve party in Mar-A-Lago shared the following on his twitter.   The book is described on its Amazon page as… The Real Anth…

New York Post
Steve Cohen is ready to let Billy Eppler spend big to fix broken Mets

by: Dan Martin New York Post 36m

During Billy Eppler’s introductory news conference as the team’s new general manager, Cohen said he’s prepared to open up his checkbook.

Film Room
MLB Now discusses Eppler's new role | 11/19/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 38m

MLB Now on the New York Mets hiring of Billy Eppler as the GM

Tweets