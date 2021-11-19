- IN
Billy Eppler explains what kind of manager Mets are looking for, when hire could be made
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 36m
Mets GM Billy Eppler spoke at his introductory news conference on Friday and touched on what the team is looking for in a potential manager as they begin that search.
by: Associated Press — ESPN 1m
Pitcher Noah Syndergaard said the New York Mets' preoccupation with replacing its front office was a reason he chose to sign with the Los Angeles Angels.
by: Sam Blum — The Athletic 8m
“The Angels were the first one calling,” Syndergaard said. “I take great pride in that."
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 11m
Following new Mets GM Billy Eppler’s introductory news conference, SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino shared his thoughts on what lies ahead for Eppler and the team.
by: Tom Ruminski — The Score 12m
Noah Syndergaard had a tough time leaving the New York Mets in free agency."It was the hardest decision of my life, but I definitely think I made the right decision," Syndergaard said Friday when asked about his choice to sign with the Los Angeles Angels, according to Sam Blum of The Athletic. The...
by: Dan Martin — New York Post 36m
During Billy Eppler’s introductory news conference as the team’s new general manager, Cohen said he’s prepared to open up his checkbook.
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 38m
MLB Now on the New York Mets hiring of Billy Eppler as the GM
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 43m
In his introductory press conference with the Angels on Friday, Noah Syndergaard said leaving the Mets was “the hardest decision of my life.”
